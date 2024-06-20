Real-time Estimate
Tradegate
08:47:50 2024-06-20 am EDT
5-day change
1st Jan Change
1.614
EUR
+0.25%
-0.74%
+56.56%
DD: Verve Group SE: Bodhivas GmbH, buy
June 20, 2024 at 08:32 am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
20.06.2024 / 14:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Name and legal form:
Bodhivas GmbH 2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Person closely associated with: Title: First name:
Remco Last name(s):
Westermann Position:
Chief Executive Officer (CEO)/Managing Director
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type:
Share ISIN:
SE0018538068
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s) 17.95075 SEK
1077045.12 SEK
d) Aggregated information
Price
Aggregated volume 17.9507 SEK
1077045.1200 SEK
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
Name:
NASDAQ Stockholm AB MIC:
XSTO
20.06.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language:
English Company:
Verve Group SE
c/o Match2One AB, Stureplan 6
114 35 Stockholm
Sweden Internet:
www.mgi-se.com
End of News
EQS News Service
92585 20.06.2024 CET/CEST
Transcript : Jun Group Productions, LLC, Verve Group SE - M&A Call
Jun. 19
Verve Group SE has entered into an agreement to acquire Jun Group Productions, LLC from Advantage Solutions Inc. for approximately $190 million.
Jun. 17
CI
MGI - Media and Games Invest SE Approves Board Appointments
Jun. 13
CI
MGI - Media and Games Invest SE has Changed its Name to Verve Group SE
Jun. 13
CI
Transcript : MGI - Media and Games Invest SE, Q1 2024 Earnings Call, May 07, 2024
May. 07
MGI - Media and Games Invest Se Provides Earnings Guidance for 2024
May. 07
CI
MGI - Media and Games Invest SE Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2024
May. 07
CI
MGI - Media and Games Invest SE Releases On-Device Targeting-AI ATOM 3.0 to 10,000+ Apps
Apr. 29
CI
Sweden's Media and Games Invest Unveils Partnership with Google Cloud
Apr. 08
MT
MGI - Media and Games Invest SE Announces Strategic Collaboration with Google Cloud
Apr. 08
CI
Transcript : MGI - Media and Games Invest SE, Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 29, 2024
Feb. 29
MGI - Media and Games Invest SE Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended December 31, 2023
Feb. 29
CI
MGI - Media and Games Invest SE Confirms Earnings Guidance for the Financial Year 2023
Dec. 07
CI
Transcript : MGI - Media and Games Invest SE, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 30, 2023
Nov. 30
MGI - Media and Games Invest SE Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
Nov. 30
CI
MGI - Media and Games Invest SE Announces Appointment of Nomination Committee
23-10-27
CI
Transcript : MGI - Media and Games Invest SE - Analyst/Investor Day
23-08-31
MGI - Media and Games Invest SE Provides Financial Guidance for 2023
23-08-31
CI
MGI - Media and Games Invest SE Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
23-08-31
CI
Transcript : MGI - Media and Games Invest SE, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 31, 2023
23-05-31
MGI - Media and Games Invest SE Provides Revenue Guidance for the Fiscal Year 2023
23-05-31
CI
MGI - Media and Games Invest SE Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
23-05-31
CI
Media and Games Invest Repurchases EUR55 Million of Bonds
23-03-24
MT
Transcript : MGI - Media and Games Invest SE, 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 28, 2023
23-02-28
MGI - Media and Games Invest SE Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
23-02-28
CI
Duration Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period Day Week
More charts
MGI - Media and Games Invest SE is a Sweden- based company engaged in software publishing. The company offering an ad software platform that helps advertisers acquire customers via smartphones, computers, connected TV or digital third-party media, and publishers monetize their ad space. MGI - Media and Games Invest SE distributes, directly or indirectly, through subsidiaries, and trades data, consoles, mobile games and video games, such as distributor, licensees and developers, to consumers and affiliates and provides platforms for such games, conduct media activities for advertisers, publishers and other related platforms and partners to sell and buy advertisements and provide technical platforms; processes and data necessary for this, and to carry out activities in accordance with them.
More about the company
Last Close Price
1.61
EUR
Average target price
3.2
EUR
Spread / Average Target
+98.73% Consensus
+951% of historical
performance
More than 20 years
at your side
Our Experts
are here for you
OUR EXPERTS ARE HERE FOR YOU
Monday - Friday 9am-12pm / 2pm-6pm GMT + 1