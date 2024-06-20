Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

20.06.2024 / 14:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Bodhivas GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Remco
Last name(s): Westermann
Position: Chief Executive Officer (CEO)/Managing Director

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Verve Group SE

b) LEI
391200UIIWMXRLGARB95 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: SE0018538068

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
1.63772 EUR 73697.31 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
1.6377 EUR 73697.3100 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
19/06/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: Verve Group SE
c/o Match2One AB, Stureplan 6
114 35 Stockholm
Sweden
Internet: www.mgi-se.com

 
