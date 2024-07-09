LOS ANGELES, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. ("Verve" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: VERV) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Verve is the subject of an article published by Bloomberg on April 2, 2024. According to the article, the Company "cited safety concerns for pausing enrollment in a study of its gene-editing treatment for people with high cholesterol, delivering a setback to the promising new field of medicine." Based on this news, shares of Verve fell by more than 40% in morning trading on the same day.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at bschall@schallfirm.com.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm

Brian Schall, Esq.

310-301-3335

info@schallfirm.com

www.schallfirm.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/verv-the-schall-law-firm-announces-it-is-investigating-claims-against-verve-therapeutics-inc-302191800.html

SOURCE The Schall Law Firm