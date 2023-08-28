An investigational in vivo base editing medicine targeting ANGPTL3, VERVE-201, achieves potent and LDLR-independent liver editing in mouse models
Amit V. Khera, MD MSc
Verve Therapeutics
Twitter: @amitvkhera | @VerveTx
August 27, 2023
Forward looking statements
This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding the expected timing of initiating clinical trials of VERVE-201; the company's research and development plans; and the
potential advantages and therapeutic potential of the company's programs, including VERVE-201. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, contained in this presentation, including statements regarding the company's strategy, future operations, future financial position, prosp ects, plans and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these
identifying words. Any forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks associated with the company's limited operating history; the company's a bility to timely submit and receive approvals of regulatory applications for its product candidates; advance its product candidates in clinical trials; initiate, enroll and complete its ongoing and future clinical trials on the timeline expected or at all; correctly estimate the potential patient population and/or market for the company's product candidates; replicate in clinical trials positive results found in preclinical studies and/or earlier-stage clinical trials of VERVE-101,VERVE-102, and VERVE-201; advance the development of its product candidates under the timelines it anticipates in current and future clinical trials; obtain, maintain or protect intellectual property rights related to its product candidates; manage expenses; and raise the substantial additional capital needed to achieve its business objectives. For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause the company's actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the "Risk Factors" section, as well
as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties and other important factors, in the company's most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in
other filings that the company makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission in the future. In addition, the forward -looking statements included in this presentation represent the company's views as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing the company's views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof. The company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause the company's views to change. Howeve r, while the company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.
2
What causes ASCVD and what's a solution?
Verve developing 'once and done' medicines for 3 causal drivers
High cumulative life-long
Solution: keep blood cholesterol
exposure to blood cholesterol
as low as possible
clogs heart arteries
for as long as possible
Cholesterol carried in 3 lipoproteins:
Cholesterol Triglycerides
Abbreviations: ASCVD = atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; LDL = low-density lipoprotein
3
cholesterol; TRL = triglyceride-rich lipoproteins
Two ASCVD indications with unmet medical need: Homozygous FH and refractory hypercholesterolemia
Patients with homozygous familial
Patients with refractory
hypercholesterolemia (HoFH)
hypercholesterolemia
Rare, orphan disease
ASCVD not at LDL-C goal
LDL-C levels above 500 mg/dL
on oral + PCSK9i
~2,800 patients in the U.S./EU
~7M patients in the U.S.1/EU
1. O'Donoghue et al., Circulation. 2022;146:1109-1119.
4
VERVE-201: adenine base editor mRNA + gRNA packaged in a GalNAc-LNP; edit designed to turn off ANGPTL3
DRUG SUBSTANCES
DELIVERY VEHICLE
RNA components encode
+
Lipid nanoparticle for
=
VERVE-201
base editor and a guide
delivery to liver cell
targeting ANGPTL3 gene
includes 5 components
Ionizable amino lipid
mRNA for adenine
DSPC
base editor
Cholesterol
gRNA localizes editor
to ANGPTL3 gene
GalNAc
PEG
Abbreviations: ANGPTL3 = angiopoietin-like 3; DSPC = 1,2-distearoyl-sn-glycero-3-phosphocholine;
Abbreviations: gRNA = guide RNA; mRNA = messenger RNA; PEG = polyethylene glycol
5
GalNAc = N-acetylgalactosamine;GalNAc-LNP = GalNAc-lipid nanoparticle
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Verve Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 28 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2023 21:27:46 UTC.