Potent, Specific, and Durable Liver Editing of PCSK9 in Preclinical Studies of the CRISPR Base Editing Medicine VERVE-101
Taiji Mizoguchi, MD, PhD
Principal Scientist, Preclinical Pharmacology
Verve Therapeutics, Boston, Massachusetts, United States
Presented 56th Annual Scientific Meeting of Japanese Atherosclerosis Conference 7 July 2024
1
Taiji Mizoguchi is an employee and equity holder of Verve Therapeutics.
VERVE-101 is an investigational agent that is not approved for commercial use in any jurisdiction.
This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding the potential advantages and therapeutic potential of the Company's programs, including VERVE-101. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, contained in this presentation, including statements regarding the Company's strategy, future operations, future financial position, prospects, plans and objectives of management, are forward- looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks associated with the Company's limited operating history; the Company's ability to timely submit and receive approvals of regulatory applications for its product candidates; advance its product candidates in clinical trials; initiate, enroll and complete its ongoing and future clinical trials on the timeline expected or at all; correctly estimate the potential patient population and/or market for the Company's product candidates; replicate in clinical trials positive results found in preclinical studies and/or earlier-stage clinical trials of VERVE-101,VERVE-102 and VERVE- 201; advance the development of its product candidates under the timelines it anticipates in current and future clinical trials; obtain, maintain or protect intellectual property rights related to its product candidates; manage expenses; and raise the substantial additional capital needed to achieve its business objectives. For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause the Company's actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the "Risk Factors" section, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties and other important factors, in the Company's most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in other filings that the Company makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission in the future. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this presentation represent the Company's views as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments
will cause the Company's views to change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims
any obligation to do so.
What causes ASCVD and what's a solution?
High cumulative life-long
Solution: keep blood cholesterol
exposure to blood cholesterol
as low as possible
clogs heart arteries
for as long as possible
Cholesterol carried in 3
lipoproteins:
Cholesterol
Triglycerides
Apolipoprotein B Apolipoprotein(a)
3
ASCVD, atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; LDL, low-density lipoprotein; LDL-C,low-density lipoprotein cholesterol; TRL, triglyceride-rich lipoprotein
3
Current chronic care model to lower LDL-C seems broken: most patients do not achieve their LDL-C goal
ASCVD
PCSK9 utilization in high risk
ASCVD in Japan*
U.S.A.
Japan*
Percent of ASCVD
50%
47%
patients on statin1,2
0.1%
Percent of ASCVD
27%
25%
patients at LDL-C goal2,3
*secondary prevention in high-risk ASCVD patients
1. Nelson AJ et al., J Am Coll Card. 2022;79(18):1802-13; 2. Mitani H et al. J Atheroscler Thromb. 2023; 30(11):1622-1634; 3. Gu J et al., Am J Prev Cardiol. 2022;10:100336.
4
4
Human genetics provides a potential solution: inactivate PCSK9 to permanently reduce LDL-C
Naturally occurring loss-of-function variants in PCSK9 result in:
- Lifelong LDL-C lowering
- Protection against CV events
- No apparent deleterious effects1,2,3
Pharmacologic validation of target
5 1. Zhao Z, et al. Am J Hum Genet. 2006;79:514-523; 2. Cohen JC, et al. N Eng J Med. 2006;354:1264-1272; 3. Rao AS, et al. Circ Genom Prec Med. 2018;11(7):e002162. CV, cardiovascular; PCSK9, proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9
Human genetics provides a potential solution: inactivate PCSK9 to permanently reduce LDL-C
Naturally occurring loss-of-function
Goal: durable decrease in LDL-C
variants in PCSK9 result in:
- Lifelong LDL-C lowering
- Protection against CV events
• No apparent deleterious effects1,2,3
PCSK9
in blood
Pharmacologic validation of target
6 1. Zhao Z, et al. Am J Hum Genet. 2006;79:514-523; 2. Cohen JC, et al. N Eng J Med. 2006;354:1264-1272; 3. Rao AS, et al. Circ Genom Prec Med. 2018;11(7):e002162. CV, cardiovascular; PCSK9, proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9
VERVE-101 is an investigational adenine base editing medicine delivered to hepatocytes by a lipid nanoparticle to inactivate PCSK9
DRUG SUBSTANCESDELIVERY VEHICLE
RNA components encode
+
Lipid nanoparticle (LNP)
=
VERVE-101
base editor and a guide
for delivery to liver cell
targeting PCSK9 gene
includes 4 components
mRNA for adenine
Ionizable amino lipid
base editor (ABE)
DSPC
gRNA localizes editor
Cholesterol
to PCSK9 gene
PEG
7
The VERVE-101 LNP enters hepatocytes by LDLR-mediated endocytosis
apoE
LDLR
8
The adenine base editor is translated from the mRNA and binds with the gRNA to target PCSK9
apoE
LDLR
9
The base editor makes a single precise A-to-G change in the PCSK9 gene
apoE
LDLR
10
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Verve Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 07 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2024 17:06:07 UTC.