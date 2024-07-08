Potent, Specific, and Durable Liver Editing of PCSK9 in Preclinical Studies of the CRISPR Base Editing Medicine VERVE-101

Taiji Mizoguchi, MD, PhD

Principal Scientist, Preclinical Pharmacology

Verve Therapeutics, Boston, Massachusetts, United States

Presented 56th Annual Scientific Meeting of Japanese Atherosclerosis Conference 7 July 2024

Taiji Mizoguchi is an employee and equity holder of Verve Therapeutics.

VERVE-101 is an investigational agent that is not approved for commercial use in any jurisdiction.

What causes ASCVD and what's a solution?

High cumulative life-long

Solution: keep blood cholesterol

exposure to blood cholesterol

as low as possible

clogs heart arteries

for as long as possible

Cholesterol carried in 3

lipoproteins:

Cholesterol

Triglycerides

Apolipoprotein B Apolipoprotein(a)

ASCVD, atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; LDL, low-density lipoprotein; LDL-C,low-density lipoprotein cholesterol; TRL, triglyceride-rich lipoprotein

Current chronic care model to lower LDL-C seems broken: most patients do not achieve their LDL-C goal

ASCVD

PCSK9 utilization in high risk

ASCVD in Japan*

U.S.A.

Japan*

Percent of ASCVD

50%

47%

patients on statin1,2

0.1%

Percent of ASCVD

27%

25%

patients at LDL-C goal2,3

*secondary prevention in high-risk ASCVD patients

1. Nelson AJ et al., J Am Coll Card. 2022;79(18):1802-13; 2. Mitani H et al. J Atheroscler Thromb. 2023; 30(11):1622-1634; 3. Gu J et al., Am J Prev Cardiol. 2022;10:100336.

Human genetics provides a potential solution: inactivate PCSK9 to permanently reduce LDL-C

Naturally occurring loss-of-function variants in PCSK9 result in:

  • Lifelong LDL-C lowering
  • Protection against CV events
  • No apparent deleterious effects1,2,3

Pharmacologic validation of target

5 1. Zhao Z, et al. Am J Hum Genet. 2006;79:514-523; 2. Cohen JC, et al. N Eng J Med. 2006;354:1264-1272; 3. Rao AS, et al. Circ Genom Prec Med. 2018;11(7):e002162. CV, cardiovascular; PCSK9, proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9

Human genetics provides a potential solution: inactivate PCSK9 to permanently reduce LDL-C

Naturally occurring loss-of-function

Goal: durable decrease in LDL-C

variants in PCSK9 result in:

  • Lifelong LDL-C lowering
  • Protection against CV events

No apparent deleterious effects1,2,3

PCSK9

in blood

Pharmacologic validation of target

6 1. Zhao Z, et al. Am J Hum Genet. 2006;79:514-523; 2. Cohen JC, et al. N Eng J Med. 2006;354:1264-1272; 3. Rao AS, et al. Circ Genom Prec Med. 2018;11(7):e002162. CV, cardiovascular; PCSK9, proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9

VERVE-101 is an investigational adenine base editing medicine delivered to hepatocytes by a lipid nanoparticle to inactivate PCSK9

DRUG SUBSTANCESDELIVERY VEHICLE

RNA components encode

+

Lipid nanoparticle (LNP)

=

VERVE-101

base editor and a guide

for delivery to liver cell

targeting PCSK9 gene

includes 4 components

mRNA for adenine

Ionizable amino lipid

base editor (ABE)

DSPC

gRNA localizes editor

Cholesterol

to PCSK9 gene

PEG

7

The VERVE-101 LNP enters hepatocytes by LDLR-mediated endocytosis

apoE

LDLR

8

The adenine base editor is translated from the mRNA and binds with the gRNA to target PCSK9

apoE

LDLR

9

The base editor makes a single precise A-to-G change in the PCSK9 gene

apoE

LDLR

10

