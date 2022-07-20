Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Verve Therapeutics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VERV   US92539P1012

VERVE THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(VERV)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-20 pm EDT
35.91 USD   +11.21%
05:16pVerve Therapeutics Launches $200 Million Share Offering -- Stock Dives 14% After-Hours
MT
04:11pVERVE THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities (form 8-K)
AQ
04:03pVerve Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
GL
Summary 
Summary

Verve Therapeutics Shares Fall 14%, Company Commences Public Offering

07/20/2022 | 05:38pm EDT
By Stephen Nakrosis


Shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. were lower in Wednesday's late trading market after the company said it commenced an underwritten public offering of $200 million of common stock.

All shares are being offered by Verve, the company said.

At 5:09 p.m. EDT, the company's shares had fallen 14.45% to trade at $30.72 per share. The stock finished the day's regular session with an 11.21% gain at $35.91 per share.

Also on Wednesday, the company said it entered a global research collaboration with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to discover and develop an in vivo gene editing program for a single undisclosed liver disease.

Verve has a market cap of $1.57 billion, 48.66 million shares outstanding and a public float of 25.05 million shares.


Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-20-22 1737ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS -1.42% 285.5 Delayed Quote.31.88%
VERTEX, INC. 6.67% 11.19 Delayed Quote.-33.90%
VERVE THERAPEUTICS, INC. 11.21% 35.91 Delayed Quote.-12.42%
Analyst Recommendations on VERVE THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -132 M - -
Net cash 2022 206 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -12,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 571 M 1 571 M -
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 113
Free-Float 64,6%
Chart VERVE THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Verve Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERVE THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 32,29 $
Average target price 53,43 $
Spread / Average Target 65,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sekar Kathiresan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew D. Ashe President, Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Allison Dorval Chief Financial Officer
Burt A. Adelman Chairman
Andrew Bellinger Chief Scientific & Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VERVE THERAPEUTICS, INC.-12.42%1 571
MODERNA, INC.-34.19%66 482
LONZA GROUP AG-24.58%44 015
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-21.85%41 736
SEAGEN INC.11.79%31 814
CELLTRION, INC.-7.07%19 428