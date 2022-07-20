Verve Therapeutics Shares Fall 14%, Company Commences Public Offering

By Stephen Nakrosis

Shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. were lower in Wednesday's late trading market after the company said it commenced an underwritten public offering of $200 million of common stock.

All shares are being offered by Verve, the company said.

At 5:09 p.m. EDT, the company's shares had fallen 14.45% to trade at $30.72 per share. The stock finished the day's regular session with an 11.21% gain at $35.91 per share.

Also on Wednesday, the company said it entered a global research collaboration with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to discover and develop an in vivo gene editing program for a single undisclosed liver disease.

Verve has a market cap of $1.57 billion, 48.66 million shares outstanding and a public float of 25.05 million shares.

