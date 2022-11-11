Advanced search
    VERV   US92539P1012

VERVE THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(VERV)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-10 pm EST
23.38 USD   +18.62%
Verve Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

11/11/2022 | 06:31am EST
BOSTON, Nov. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verve Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new approach to the care of cardiovascular disease with single-course gene editing medicines, today announced that Sekar Kathiresan, M.D., co-founder and chief executive officer, will participate in fireside chats during the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • Jefferies London Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. GMT in London; and,
  • Evercore ISI Virtual HealthCONx Conference 2022 on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at 8:50 a.m. ET.

Live webcasts of the events will be available in the investor section of the company's website at www.vervetx.com, and will be archived for 60 days following the presentations.

About Verve Therapeutics
Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERV) is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company pioneering a new approach to the care of cardiovascular disease, potentially transforming treatment from chronic management to single-course gene editing medicines. The company’s initial two programs – VERVE-101 and VERVE-201 – target genes that have been extensively validated as targets for lowering low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C), a root cause of cardiovascular disease, in order to durably reduce blood LDL-C levels. VERVE-101 is designed to permanently turn off the PCSK9 gene in the liver and is being developed initially for heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH) and ultimately to treat atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) patients not at goal on oral therapy. VERVE-201 is designed to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver and is initially being developed in homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HoFH) and ultimately to treat patients with ASCVD who have not achieved goal LDL-C with oral therapy and a PCSK9 inhibitor. For more information, please visit www.VerveTx.com

Investor Contact
Jen Robinson
Verve Therapeutics, Inc.
jrobinson@vervetx.com

Media Contact
Ashlea Kosikowski
1AB
ashlea@1abmedia.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 0,86 M - -
Net income 2022 -161 M - -
Net cash 2022 375 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -7,73x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 440 M 1 440 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1 232x
EV / Sales 2023 507x
Nbr of Employees 113
Free-Float 70,0%
Managers and Directors
Sekar Kathiresan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew D. Ashe President, Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Allison Dorval Chief Financial Officer
Burt A. Adelman Chairman
Andrew Bellinger Chief Scientific & Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VERVE THERAPEUTICS, INC.-36.59%1 440
MODERNA, INC.-35.74%64 757
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-21.11%41 342
LONZA GROUP AG-35.24%39 558
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.25.28%26 137
SEAGEN INC.-15.23%24 333