  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-24 pm EDT
14.42 USD   +0.49%
Verve Therapeutics to Participate in the Guggenheim 2023 Genomic Medicines and Rare Disease Day

03/27/2023 | 06:31am EDT
BOSTON, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verve Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new approach to the care of cardiovascular disease with single-course gene editing medicines, today announced that Sekar Kathiresan, M.D., co-founder and chief executive officer, will participate in a fireside chat during the Guggenheim 2023 Genomic Medicines and Rare Disease Day on Monday, April 3, 2023 at 10:45 a.m. ET in NYC.

A live webcast will be available in the investor section of the company's website at www.vervetx.com. The webcast will be archived for 30 days following the presentation.

About Verve Therapeutics 
Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERV) is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company pioneering a new approach to the care of cardiovascular disease, potentially transforming treatment from chronic management to single-course gene editing medicines. The company’s initial two programs – VERVE-101 and VERVE-201 – target genes that have been extensively validated as targets for lowering low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C), a root cause of cardiovascular disease, in order to durably reduce blood LDL-C levels. VERVE-101 is designed to permanently turn off the PCSK9 gene in the liver and is being developed initially for heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH) and ultimately to treat atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) patients not at goal on oral therapy. VERVE-201 is designed to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver and is initially being developed in homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HoFH) and ultimately to treat patients with refractory hypercholesterolemia. For more information, please visit www.VerveTx.com.

Investor Contact
Jen Robinson
Verve Therapeutics, Inc.
jrobinson@vervetx.com

Media Contact
Ashlea Kosikowski
1AB
ashlea@1abmedia.com


Analyst Recommendations on VERVE THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1,81 M - -
Net income 2023 -190 M - -
Net cash 2023 234 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -4,65x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 892 M 892 M -
EV / Sales 2023 363x
EV / Sales 2024 192x
Nbr of Employees 204
Free-Float 89,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 14,42 $
Average target price 42,60 $
Spread / Average Target 195%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sekar Kathiresan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew D. Ashe President, Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Allison Dorval Chief Financial Officer
Burt A. Adelman Chairman
Andrew Bellinger Chief Scientific & Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VERVE THERAPEUTICS, INC.-25.48%892
MODERNA, INC.-16.00%58 191
LONZA GROUP AG16.62%42 715
SEAGEN INC.53.79%36 981
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-8.07%34 981
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-20.06%23 582
