VESN REAL : VRTA Quarterly Filing 9/30/2021

As of September 30, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was:
868,318
As of June 30, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 868,318
As of December 31, 2020, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was:
868,318
Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934):
Yes: ☐ No: ☒
Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period:
Yes: ☐ No: ☒
Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control of the company has occurred over this reporting period:
Yes: ☐
No: ☒
Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any)
In answering this item, provide the current name of the issuer any names used by predecessor entities, along with the dates of the name changes.
Vestin Realty Mortgage I, Inc.
The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive):
MD - active
Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception:
None
List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months:
None
The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office:
8945 W Post Road, Suite 110, Las Vegas, NV 89148
The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business:
Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address: ☒
Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years?
Yes: ☐
No: ☒
If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below:
Security Information
Trading symbol: VRTA
Exact title and class of securities outstanding: Common
CUSIP: 925490203
Par or stated value: 0.0001
Total shares authorized:
25,000,000
as of date: September 30, 2021
Total shares outstanding:
868,318
as of date: September 30, 2021
Number of shares in the Public Float:
364,802
as of date: September 30, 2021
Total number of shareholders of record:
48
as of date: September 30, 2021
All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any):
Trading symbol: VRTA
Exact title and class of securities outstanding: Preferred
CUSIP: 0925490203
Par or stated value: 0.0001
Total shares authorized:
1,000,000
as of date:
September 30, 2021
Total shares outstanding:
0.00
as of date:
September 30, 2021
Transfer Agent
Name: Broadridge
Phone: 631-392-5794
Email: lia.ludwig@broadridge.com
Address: 51 Mercedes Way, Edgewood NY 11717
Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act? Yes: ☒
No: ☐
Issuance History
Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares
Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods: ☐
Shares Outstanding as of Second Most Recent Fiscal
Year End:
Opening Balance
Date 12/31/2018
Common: 1,090,149
Preferred:
--
Date of
Transaction
Number of
Class of
Value of
Were the
Individual/ Entity
Reason for share
Restricted or
Exemption or
Transaction
type (e.g. new
Shares Issued
Securities
shares
shares
Shares were issued
issuance (e.g. for
Unrestricted
Registration
issuance,
(or cancelled)
issued
issued at a
to (entities must
cash or debt
as of this
Type.
cancellation,
($/per
discount to
have individual
conversion)
-
filing.
shares
share) at
market
with voting /
OR-
Nature
returned to
Issuance
price at the
investment control
of Services
treasury)
time of
disclosed).
Provided
issuance?
(Yes/No)
6/4/2019
Cancelled
(5,250)
Common
No
4/3/2020
Cancelled
(11,495)
Common
No
7/15/2020
Cancelled
(135,543)
Common
No
10/13/2020
Cancelled
(69,543)
Common
No
Shares Outstanding on Date of This Report: 868,318
Ending
Balance Ending
Balance:
Date9/30/2021_
Common:
Preferred:
Debt Securities, Including Promissory and Convertible Notes
Check this box if there are no outstanding promissory, convertible notes or debt arrangements: ☒
Date of Note
Outstanding
Principal
Interest
Maturity
Conversion Terms (e.g. pricing
Name of Noteholder
Reason for
Issuance
Balance ($)
Amount at
Accrued
Date
mechanism for determining
(entities must have
Issuance (e.g.
Issuance
($)
conversion of instrument to
individual with voting /
Loan, Services,
($)
shares)
investment control
etc.)
disclosed).
Financial Statements
A. The following financial statements were prepared in accordance with:
☒ U.S. GAAP ☐ IFRS
The financial statements for this reporting period were prepared by (name of individual):
Name: Michael V. Shustek Title:CEO and President
Relationship to Issuer: Officer
VESTIN REALTY MORTGAGE I, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
ASSETS
(Unaudited)
September 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,405,000
$
1,478,000
Investment in marketable securities
517,000
--
Investment in equity method investee
--
14,971,000
Receivable from Mr. Shustek-Principal
696,000
1,384,000
Receivable from Mr. Shustek-Interest
281,000
--
Investment in The Parking REIT, Inc.
--
7,248,000
Investment in real estate loans
6,050,000
1,000
Due from related parties
54,000
32,000
Other assets
159,000
79,000
Total assets
$
9,162,000
$
25,193,000
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
178,000
100,000
Notes payable
35,000
26,000
Total liabilities
213,000
126,000
Stockholders' equity
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and
outstanding
--
--
Treasury stock, at cost, no shares at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020
--
--
Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized; 868,318 issued
and outstanding at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020
1,000
1,000
Additional paid-in capital
58,193,000
58,193,000
Accumulated deficit
(49,230,000)
(33,127,000)
Accumulated Comprehensive income
(15,000)
--
Total stockholders' equity
8,949,000
25,067,000
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
9,162,000
25,193,000
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements
