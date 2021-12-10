VESN REAL : VRTA Quarterly Filing 9/30/2021

Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control of the company has occurred over this reporting period:

Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period:

Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934):

As of December 31, 2020, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was:

As of June 30, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 868,318

As of September 30, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was:

Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any)

In answering this item, provide the current name of the issuer any names used by predecessor entities, along with the dates of the name changes.

Vestin Realty Mortgage I, Inc.

The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive):

MD - active

Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception:

None

List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months:

None

The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office:

8945 W Post Road, Suite 110, Las Vegas, NV 89148

The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business:

Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address: ☒

Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years?

Yes: ☐ No: ☒

If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below:

Security Information

Trading symbol: VRTA

Exact title and class of securities outstanding: Common

CUSIP: 925490203

Par or stated value: 0.0001

Total shares authorized: 25,000,000 as of date: September 30, 2021 Total shares outstanding: 868,318 as of date: September 30, 2021 Number of shares in the Public Float: 364,802 as of date: September 30, 2021 Total number of shareholders of record: 48 as of date: September 30, 2021

All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any):

Trading symbol: VRTA Exact title and class of securities outstanding: Preferred CUSIP: 0925490203 Par or stated value: 0.0001 Total shares authorized: 1,000,000 as of date: September 30, 2021 Total shares outstanding: 0.00 as of date: September 30, 2021

Transfer Agent

Name: Broadridge

