    VRTA   US9254902037

VESN REAL

(VRTA)
VESN REAL : VRTA Quarterly Filing 9/30/2021

12/10/2021 | 02:52pm EST
Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines

Vestin Realty Mortgage I, Inc.

8945 W Post Road, Suite 110

Las Vegas, NV 89148

_______________________________

702-227-0965

www.vestinrealtymortgage1.com

mike@vestinmortgage.com

6798

Quarterly Report

For the Period Ending: September 30, 2021

(the "Reporting Period")

As of September 30, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was:

868,318

As of June 30, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 868,318

As of December 31, 2020, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was:

868,318

Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934):

Yes: No:

Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period:

Yes: No:

Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control of the company has occurred over this reporting period:

Yes:

No:

1

  1. Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any)

In answering this item, provide the current name of the issuer any names used by predecessor entities, along with the dates of the name changes.

Vestin Realty Mortgage I, Inc.

The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive):

MD - active

Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception:

None

List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months:

None

The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office:

8945 W Post Road, Suite 110, Las Vegas, NV 89148

The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business:

Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address:

Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years?

Yes:

No:

If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below:

  1. Security Information

Trading symbol: VRTA

Exact title and class of securities outstanding: Common

CUSIP: 925490203

Par or stated value: 0.0001

Total shares authorized:

25,000,000

as of date: September 30, 2021

Total shares outstanding:

868,318

as of date: September 30, 2021

Number of shares in the Public Float:

364,802

as of date: September 30, 2021

Total number of shareholders of record:

48

as of date: September 30, 2021

All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any):

Trading symbol: VRTA

Exact title and class of securities outstanding: Preferred

CUSIP: 0925490203

Par or stated value: 0.0001

Total shares authorized:

1,000,000

as of date:

September 30, 2021

Total shares outstanding:

0.00

as of date:

September 30, 2021

Transfer Agent

Name: Broadridge

2

Phone: 631-392-5794

Email: lia.ludwig@broadridge.com

Address: 51 Mercedes Way, Edgewood NY 11717

Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act? Yes:

No:

  1. Issuance History
  1. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares

Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods:

Shares Outstanding as of Second Most Recent Fiscal

Year End:

Opening Balance

*Right-click the rows below and select "Insert" to add rows as needed.

Date 12/31/2018

Common: 1,090,149

Preferred:

--

Date of

Transaction

Number of

Class of

Value of

Were the

Individual/ Entity

Reason for share

Restricted or

Exemption or

Transaction

type (e.g. new

Shares Issued

Securities

shares

shares

Shares were issued

issuance (e.g. for

Unrestricted

Registration

issuance,

(or cancelled)

issued

issued at a

to (entities must

cash or debt

as of this

Type.

cancellation,

($/per

discount to

have individual

conversion)

-

filing.

shares

share) at

market

with voting /

OR-

Nature

returned to

Issuance

price at the

investment control

of Services

treasury)

time of

disclosed).

Provided

issuance?

(Yes/No)

6/4/2019

Cancelled

(5,250)

Common

No

4/3/2020

Cancelled

(11,495)

Common

No

7/15/2020

Cancelled

(135,543)

Common

No

10/13/2020

Cancelled

(69,543)

Common

No

Shares Outstanding on Date of This Report: 868,318

Ending

Balance Ending

Balance:

Date 9/30/2021_

Common:

Preferred:

3

  1. Debt Securities, Including Promissory and Convertible Notes

Check this box if there are no outstanding promissory, convertible notes or debt arrangements:

Date of Note

Outstanding

Principal

Interest

Maturity

Conversion Terms (e.g. pricing

Name of Noteholder

Reason for

Issuance

Balance ($)

Amount at

Accrued

Date

mechanism for determining

(entities must have

Issuance (e.g.

Issuance

($)

conversion of instrument to

individual with voting /

Loan, Services,

($)

shares)

investment control

etc.)

disclosed).

  1. Financial Statements

A. The following financial statements were prepared in accordance with:

  1. U.S. GAAP IFRS

  2. The financial statements for this reporting period were prepared by (name of individual):
    Name: Michael V. Shustek
    Title: CEO and President
    Relationship to Issuer: Officer

4

VESTIN REALTY MORTGAGE I, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

ASSETS

(Unaudited)

September 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,405,000

$

1,478,000

Investment in marketable securities

517,000

--

Investment in equity method investee

--

14,971,000

Receivable from Mr. Shustek-Principal

696,000

1,384,000

Receivable from Mr. Shustek-Interest

281,000

--

Investment in The Parking REIT, Inc.

--

7,248,000

Investment in real estate loans

6,050,000

1,000

Due from related parties

54,000

32,000

Other assets

159,000

79,000

Total assets

$

9,162,000

$

25,193,000

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

178,000

100,000

Notes payable

35,000

26,000

Total liabilities

213,000

126,000

Stockholders' equity

Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and

outstanding

--

--

Treasury stock, at cost, no shares at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020

--

--

Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized; 868,318 issued

and outstanding at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020

1,000

1,000

Additional paid-in capital

58,193,000

58,193,000

Accumulated deficit

(49,230,000)

(33,127,000)

Accumulated Comprehensive income

(15,000)

--

Total stockholders' equity

8,949,000

25,067,000

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

9,162,000

25,193,000

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements

1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Vestin Realty Mortgage I Inc. published this content on 10 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 December 2021 19:51:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
