Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Vessel Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A177350   KR7177350006

VESSEL CO., LTD.

(A177350)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-21
7290.00 KRW   -3.19%
07/22Capital Product Partners' Unit Prices 100 Million Euros Bonds Offering
MT
07/22U.N. expects Ukraine-Russia grain deal to be implemented in a few weeks -officials
RE
07/22Satellite imagery, ship data indicates path of Russian vessel Kyiv says shipped "looted" grain
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

At least 17 dead after boat carrying Haitian migrants capsizes in The Bahamas

07/24/2022 | 02:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NASSAU (Reuters) -Seventeen people died after a boat carrying dozens of Haitian migrants capsized off the coast of The Bahamas, authorities said on Sunday, as more Haitians attempt to reach the United States to flee gang violence and poverty at home.

Rescue teams recovered the bodies of 17 people, including an infant, and 25 people were rescued, Bahamian Prime Minister Philip Davis told a news conference. Davis said authorities believe they were on a speedboat heading for Miami.

"It is believed that the vessel capsized in rough seas," he said.

Up to 60 people may have been on board and more people were presumed missing, Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander said.

Bahamian authorities said that two people were taken into custody, both from Bahamas, over the suspected human smuggling operation. All those on board recovered alive or dead or who were still missing were believed to be migrants from Haiti.

The Bahamas police said the boat capsized some 7 miles (11 kilometers) off the island of New Providence.

The Bahamas is a frequent transit route for Haitians seeking to reach the United States. Dangerous sea voyages in rickety vessels have become increasingly common over the last year as Haitians flee poverty and rising gang violence.

Immigration Minister Keith Bell said survivors indicated that they paid between $3,000 and $8,000 for the voyage.

"We mourn lives lost of those seeking a better way of life," Bell said. "Those here with families and friends in Haiti, encourage your loved ones not to risk their lives."

In May, a boat carrying 842 Haitian migrants bound for the United States strayed off course and washed ashore along the north coast of Cuba instead.

That same month, 11 people drowned when a vessel carrying Haitian migrants capsized near Puerto Rico.

(Reporting by Jasper Ward in Nassau and Brian Ellsworth in Miami; Additional reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

By Jasper Ward


© Reuters 2022
All news about VESSEL CO., LTD.
07/22Capital Product Partners' Unit Prices 100 Million Euros Bonds Offering
MT
07/22U.N. expects Ukraine-Russia grain deal to be implemented in a few weeks -officials
RE
07/22Satellite imagery, ship data indicates path of Russian vessel Kyiv says shipped "looted..
RE
07/22Jinhui Holdings Unit Leases Ship for $25 Million
MT
07/22Fertilizer cargo from Russia heads to U.S. as many worry about food shortages
RE
07/22Great Eastern Shipping to Sell Crude Carrier Jag Lyall
MT
07/22Norway's Hunter Group Finalizes Sale Of Vessel
MT
07/22Fertilizer cargo from Russia heads to U.S. as many worry about food shortages
RE
07/22SBM Offshore Obtains $1.8 Billion Loan for One Guyana Project
MT
07/21Six rescued from water after boats collide in Rotterdam
RE
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 24 634 M - -
Net income 2021 7 983 M - -
Net Debt 2021 22 217 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 4,94x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 89 120 M 68,1 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,77x
EV / Sales 2021 2,55x
Nbr of Employees 89
Free-Float 72,0%
Chart VESSEL CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Vessel Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VESSEL CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ki-Man Seo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ju-Won Kim Director & Head-Production
Soon-Sung Hwang Director & Head-Sales
Gi-Myung Lee Auditor
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VESSEL CO., LTD.105.35%68
APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.-34.01%88 448
GLOBALFOUNDRIES INC.-25.10%25 994
NAURA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.-21.21%21 355
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.-29.47%13 643
ADVANCED MICRO-FABRICATION EQUIPMENT INC. CHINA-3.64%11 134