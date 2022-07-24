Boat carrying migrants capsizes in The Bahamas

"It is believed that the vessel capsized in rough seas," he said.

Up to 60 people may have been on board and more people were presumed missing, Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander said.

Bahamian authorities said that two people were taken into custody, both from Bahamas, over the suspected human smuggling operation. All those on board recovered alive or dead or who were still missing were believed to be migrants from Haiti.

The Bahamas police said the boat capsized some 7 miles (11 kilometers) off the island of New Providence.