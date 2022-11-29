Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Vessel Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A177350   KR7177350006

VESSEL CO., LTD.

(A177350)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-27
6070.00 KRW   -0.33%
10:47aChina sends astronauts to 'Celestial Palace' in historic space mission
RE
08:00aIron ore shrugs off China COVID woes, focuses on stimulus: Russell
RE
07:39aNigeria stowaways who survived 11-days on ship rudder must return home - Spanish police
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

China sends astronauts to 'Celestial Palace' in historic space mission

11/29/2022 | 10:47am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Astronauts Fei Junlong, Deng Qingming and Zhang Lu at Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center

BEIJING (Reuters) - China sent a spacecraft carrying three astronauts to its space station for the first in-orbit crew rotation in Chinese space history, launching operation of the second inhabited outpost in low-earth orbit after the NASA-led International Space Station.

The spacecraft Shenzhou-15, or "Divine Vessel", and its three passengers lifted off atop a Long March-2F rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre at 11:08 p.m. (1508 GMT) on Tuesday amid sub-freezing temperatures in the Gobi Desert in northwest China, according to state television.

Shenzhou-15 was the last of 11 missions, including three prior crewed missions, that began in April 2021 needed to assemble the "Celestial Palace", as the multi-module station is known in Chinese.

The trio will take over from the Shenzhou-14 crew who arrived in early June. The previous crew members are expected to return to Earth in early December after a one-week handover that will also establish the station's ability to temporarily sustain six astronauts, another record for China's space programme.

The space outpost took on its current "T" shape in November with the arrival of the last of three cylindrical modules.

The station has a designed lifespan of at least a decade, with resident astronauts expected to conduct over 1,000 scientific experiments - from studying how plants adapt in space to how fluids behave in microgravity.

The "Celestial Palace" was the culmination of nearly two decades of Chinese crewed missions to space. China's manned space flights began in 2003 when a former fighter pilot, Yang Liwei, was sent into orbit in a small bronze-coloured capsule, the Shenzhou-5, and became China's first man in space and an instant hero cheered by millions at home.

The space station was also an emblem of China's growing clout and confidence in its space endeavours and a challenger to the United States in the domain, after being isolated from the NASA-led ISS and banned by U.S. law from any collaboration, direct or indirect, with the U.S. space agency.

The Shenzhou-15 mission, during which its crew will live and work on the space station for six months, also offered the nation a rare moment to celebrate, at a time of widespread unhappiness over China's stifling zero-COVID policies while its economy hits the brakes amid uncertainties at home and abroad.

"Long live the motherland!" many Chinese netizens wrote on social media.

(Reporting by Ryan Woo and Liangping Gao; Editing by Alison Williams)


© Reuters 2022
All news about VESSEL CO., LTD.
10:47aChina sends astronauts to 'Celestial Palace' in historic space mission
RE
08:00aIron ore shrugs off China COVID woes, focuses on st..
RE
07:39aNigeria stowaways who survived 11-days on ship rudder must return home - Spanish police
RE
04:30aWärtsilä Receives Order to Re-Power Brazilian Vessel
MT
02:38aExclusive-Exxon to exit Equatorial Guinea amid wider Africa crude phaseout
RE
01:11aYun Lee Marine's April-September Profit Rises, Cost of Sales Falls
MT
12:23aIron ore shrugs off China COVID woes, focuses on st..
RE
11/28Exxon to exit Equatorial Guinea amid wider Africa crude phaseout
RE
11/28Exxon to exit Equatorial Guinea amid wider Africa crude phaseout
RE
11/28Denmark finds Nigerian man guilty in pirate case, delivers no sentence
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 24 634 M 18,4 M 18,4 M
Net income 2021 7 983 M 5,97 M 5,97 M
Net Debt 2021 22 217 M 16,6 M 16,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,94x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 75 673 M 56,6 M 56,6 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,77x
EV / Sales 2021 2,55x
Nbr of Employees 95
Free-Float 72,0%
Chart VESSEL CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Vessel Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VESSEL CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ki-Man Seo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ju-Won Kim Director & Head-Production
Soon-Sung Hwang Director & Head-Sales
Gi-Myung Lee Auditor
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VESSEL CO., LTD.70.99%56
APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.-32.75%89 016
GLOBALFOUNDRIES INC.-1.65%34 830
NAURA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.-35.45%16 422
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.-35.95%12 598
DISCO CORPORATION16.93%10 684