Delfin gets more time to build U.S. Gulf of Mexico LNG export plant

Nov 18 (Reuters) - U.S. energy regulators on Friday
extended until September 2023 the amount of time liquefied
natural gas (LNG) developer Delfin LNG has to put the onshore
part of its proposed Gulf of Mexico floating export project off
Louisiana into service.
The U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) said in
its order that Delfin sought the extension in July.
Delfin is one of several North American LNG export
developers that delayed construction in recent years in part
because coronavirus demand destruction made customers unwilling
to sign long-term deals needed to finance the
multibillion-dollar facilities.
There are about a dozen companies hoping to make final
investment decisions (FIDs) over the next year to build their
plants in the United States, Canada or Mexico. Many of those
projects, like Delfin, have been delayed for years.
In September 2017, FERC authorized Delfin to put its project
into service by September 2019. Since then, FERC has granted
several one-year extensions to complete the project.
Delfin told FERC the LNG market "is strong with the current
geopolitical importance of the Ukraine invasion and the
initiative of the European Union to increase deliveries of U.S
LNG to Europe."
Delfin has agreed to sell LNG to a unit of Swiss/Dutch
commodity trading company Vitol.
Delfin's project would use existing offshore pipelines to
supply gas to up to four vessels that could each produce about
3.5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of LNG.
The company has said each vessel would cost about $2 billion
with the first expected to enter service around 2026, four years
after the FID.
After the first FID, Delfin has said it would start on its
Avocet project, which would add two more 3.5-MTPA liquefaction
vessels.
