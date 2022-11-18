Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Vessel Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A177350   KR7177350006

VESSEL CO., LTD.

(A177350)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-17
6240.00 KRW   -10.09%
10:22aDiana Shipping Signs Time Charter Contracts for Two Dry Bulk Vessels
MT
06:30aBritain says drone circles vessel in Gulf of Oman after strike on tanker
RE
04:40aOdfjell Drilling Secures ExxonMobil Canada Deal for Semi-Submersible Drilling Rig
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Delfin gets more time to build U.S. Gulf of Mexico LNG export plant

11/18/2022 | 03:28pm EST
Nov 18 (Reuters) - U.S. energy regulators on Friday extended until September 2023 the amount of time liquefied natural gas (LNG) developer Delfin LNG has to put the onshore part of its proposed Gulf of Mexico floating export project off Louisiana into service.

The U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) said in its order that Delfin sought the extension in July.

Delfin is one of several North American LNG export developers that delayed construction in recent years in part because coronavirus demand destruction made customers unwilling to sign long-term deals needed to finance the multibillion-dollar facilities.

There are about a dozen companies hoping to make final investment decisions (FIDs) over the next year to build their plants in the United States, Canada or Mexico. Many of those projects, like Delfin, have been delayed for years.

In September 2017, FERC authorized Delfin to put its project into service by September 2019. Since then, FERC has granted several one-year extensions to complete the project.

Delfin told FERC the LNG market "is strong with the current geopolitical importance of the Ukraine invasion and the initiative of the European Union to increase deliveries of U.S LNG to Europe."

Delfin has agreed to sell LNG to a unit of Swiss/Dutch commodity trading company Vitol.

Delfin's project would use existing offshore pipelines to supply gas to up to four vessels that could each produce about 3.5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of LNG.

The company has said each vessel would cost about $2 billion with the first expected to enter service around 2026, four years after the FID.

After the first FID, Delfin has said it would start on its Avocet project, which would add two more 3.5-MTPA liquefaction vessels.

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Josie Kao)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 24 634 M 18,4 M 18,4 M
Net income 2021 7 983 M 5,96 M 5,96 M
Net Debt 2021 22 217 M 16,6 M 16,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,94x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 76 284 M 57,0 M 57,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,77x
EV / Sales 2021 2,55x
Nbr of Employees 95
Free-Float 72,0%
Chart VESSEL CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Vessel Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VESSEL CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ki-Man Seo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ju-Won Kim Director & Head-Production
Soon-Sung Hwang Director & Head-Sales
Gi-Myung Lee Auditor
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VESSEL CO., LTD.75.77%63
APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.-33.77%89 859
GLOBALFOUNDRIES INC.2.57%35 995
NAURA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.-33.57%17 904
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.-35.81%12 540
DISCO CORPORATION14.37%10 320