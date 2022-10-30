Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Vessel Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A177350   KR7177350006

VESSEL CO., LTD.

(A177350)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-27
4935.00 KRW   -0.30%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
Summary

Factbox-Some of South Korea's major disasters and accidents

10/30/2022 | 03:41am EDT
Stampede during Halloween festival in Seoul

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol declared a period of national mourning on Sunday after a crush of Halloween partygoers killed 151 people in a packed nightlife area in Seoul overnight.

South Korean leaders have pledged to change how the country operates after a series of major accidents and disasters tarnished the image of a nation that rose to wealth from the rubble of a war in a few decades.

Here are details of some of South Korea's worst disasters and accidents over the last three decades:

April 2020: Thirty-eight people are killed and at least 12 injured in a fire accident at a logistics facility construction site in Icheon near Seoul.

January 2018: Forty-seven people are killed and at least 145 injured in a fire at a hospital in Miryang in the southeastern province of South Gyeongsang.

December 2017: Twenty-nine people are killed and at least 40 injured in a fire at a multi-purpose building in Jecheon in the central province of North Chungcheong.

April 2014: Two hundred ninety-five people are killed and nine missing in the sinking of a ferry vessel on the sea off Jindo in the southwestern province of South Jeolla.

February 2014: Ten people are killed and at least 105 injured when a gymnasium roof collapses after heavy snowfall in Gyeongju in the southeastern province of North Gyeongsang.

January 2008: Forty people are killed and at least 10 injured in a fire at a cold storage facility in Icheon.

October 2005: Eleven people are killed and at least 162 injured in a stampede at a stadium in Sangju, North Gyeongsang Province.

February 2003: One hundred ninety-two people are killed, six missing and at least 151 injured in an arson incident on a subway train car in the southern city of Daegu.

June 1995: Five hundred and two people are killed, six missing and at least 937 injured in a collapse of a department store building in the afternoon in Seoul.

April 1995: One hundred and one people are killed and at least 202 injured in a collapse after a gas explosion at a subway construction site in Daegu.

October 1994: Thirty-two people are killed and at least 17 injured in a collapse during the morning commute on a bridge crossing the Han River in Seoul.

(Compiled by Seoul Newsroom; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 24 634 M 17,3 M 17,3 M
Net income 2021 7 983 M 5,60 M 5,60 M
Net Debt 2021 22 217 M 15,6 M 15,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,94x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 60 331 M 42,3 M 42,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,77x
EV / Sales 2021 2,55x
Nbr of Employees 95
Free-Float 72,0%
Chart VESSEL CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Vessel Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VESSEL CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ki-Man Seo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ju-Won Kim Director & Head-Production
Soon-Sung Hwang Director & Head-Sales
Gi-Myung Lee Auditor
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VESSEL CO., LTD.39.01%42
APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.-45.01%77 187
GLOBALFOUNDRIES INC.-11.88%30 923
NAURA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.-23.38%19 371
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.-39.49%11 385
ADVANCED MICRO-FABRICATION EQUIPMENT INC. CHINA-15.68%9 070