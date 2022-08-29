Fire on ferry in Baltic Sea put out - Swedish authorities

The fire started in a container on the car deck on board the Stena Scandica on route from Latvia to Sweden.

There were no reports of any injuries and the vessel, located off the coast of Sweden, would be towed to shore, an administration spokesperson said.

"As it stands there is no need for evacuation," she said.

"The ferry is anchored off (island) Gotska Sandon. Our staff is on its way there to confirm the fire is put out," she said. "The plan is to tow it to (the mainland town) Nynashamn."

A technical investigation will be launched to determine what started the fire.

