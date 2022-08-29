Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Vessel Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A177350   KR7177350006

VESSEL CO., LTD.

(A177350)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-25
7150.00 KRW   -0.97%
09:18aFire on ferry in Baltic Sea put out - Swedish authorities
RE
06:48aDHT Holdings to Sell DHT Edelweiss
MT
08/28State Bank of India Transfers Global Offshore Service's Debt to Phoenix ARC
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Fire on ferry in Baltic Sea put out - Swedish authorities

08/29/2022 | 09:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -A fire broke out on board a ferry carrying about 300 people in the Baltic Sea on Monday but it was extinguished and no casualties were reported, the Swedish Maritime Administration said.

The fire started in a container on the car deck on board the Stena Scandica on route from Latvia to Sweden.

There were no reports of any injuries and the vessel, located off the coast of Sweden, would be towed to shore, an administration spokesperson said.

"As it stands there is no need for evacuation," she said.

"The ferry is anchored off (island) Gotska Sandon. Our staff is on its way there to confirm the fire is put out," she said. "The plan is to tow it to (the mainland town) Nynashamn."

A technical investigation will be launched to determine what started the fire.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee, Johan Ahlander and Anna Ringstrom, editing by Niklas Pollard and Angus MacSwan)


© Reuters 2022
All news about VESSEL CO., LTD.
09:18aFire on ferry in Baltic Sea put out - Swedish authorities
RE
06:48aDHT Holdings to Sell DHT Edelweiss
MT
08/28State Bank of India Transfers Global Offshore Service's Debt to Phoenix ARC
MT
08/27Migrants rescued by Open Arms charity reach dry land in Italy
RE
08/26Rescue boat celebrates as stranded migrants given ok to disembark in Italy
RE
08/26Italy Set To Unveil 'Tougher' Measures In Updated Emergency Gas Plan
MT
08/26First Ship Lease Trust Unit Signs MOU to Sell Product Tanker
MT
08/25U.S. coastguard vessel unable to refuel in Solomon Islands - official
RE
08/25EXPLAINER-ZAPORIZHZHIA'S POWER LINES : ramparts against nuclear meltdown
RE
08/25After rescue by Open Arms, 99 migrants wait to dock in Europe
RE
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 24 634 M - -
Net income 2021 7 983 M - -
Net Debt 2021 22 217 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 4,94x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 80 930 M 60,5 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,77x
EV / Sales 2021 2,55x
Nbr of Employees 89
Free-Float 72,0%
Chart VESSEL CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Vessel Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VESSEL CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ki-Man Seo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ju-Won Kim Director & Head-Production
Soon-Sung Hwang Director & Head-Sales
Gi-Myung Lee Auditor
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VESSEL CO., LTD.101.41%65
APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.-37.21%84 999
GLOBALFOUNDRIES INC.-6.65%32 760
NAURA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.-18.58%21 682
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.-25.61%14 069
ADVANCED MICRO-FABRICATION EQUIPMENT INC. CHINA-0.70%11 274