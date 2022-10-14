Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Vessel Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A177350   KR7177350006

VESSEL CO., LTD.

(A177350)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-13
4825.00 KRW   +5.70%
07:12aEquinor Awards $236 Million in Platform Supply Vessel Contracts
MT
06:01aEidesvik Offshore Awarded Three-year Contract By Equinor Energy
MT
05:03aRussia needs permission for its ships to probe Nord Stream ruptures - Novak
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Haiti gang blockade is causing famine, U.N. officials say

10/14/2022 | 01:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A stream filled with trash runs through a neighborhood in Port-au-Prince

MIAMI/GENEVA (Reuters) -Haitians are for the first time experiencing catastrophic hunger because of gangsters blockading a major fuel terminal, U.N. officials said on Friday, with more than 4 million facing acute food insecurity and nearly 20,000 suffering from famine.

A coalition of gangs has prevented the distribution of diesel and gasoline for over a month to protest a plan to cut fuel subsidies. Most transport is halted, with looting and gang shootouts becoming increasingly common.

"We have for the first time a famine present in Haiti," Ulrika Richardson, Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for the U.N. system in Haiti, said in a telephone interview.

"The gang violence has cut off the capital from the food-producing south, and that means that we have now an increase in food insecurity."

Richardson said other countries need to do more to support Haiti as the Caribbean country's humanitarian response plan for this year has received less then 30% of the required funding.

"While we address the current symptoms of the multiple crises that Haitians are facing ... the security and the fuel crisis - we also have to make sure that we invest in the longer term root causes, such as impunity, such as corruption," said Richardson, the U.N.'s most senior humanitarian official in Haiti.

Some 19,200 people in Haiti's Cite Soleil are suffering famine conditions, according to an analysis by U.N. agencies and aid groups on Friday. A famine is only declared when at least 20% of the households in a region are suffering famine conditions.

The analysis said that in total 4.7 million people - nearly half of Haiti's population - are experiencing high levels of acute food insecurity.The situation was "close to breaking point", Jean-Martin Bauer, World Food Program country director in Haiti, told reporters earlier. Prime Minister Ariel Henry last week asked for military assistance from abroad to confront the gangs, and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has proposed "a rapid action force" to help Haiti's police.

It is not immediately evident which countries would participate in such a force.

U.S. development agency USAID on Friday sent a Disaster Assistance Response Team to Haiti, the agency's chief, Samantha Power wrote on Twitter.

Such teams are dispatched in response to natural disasters and complex emergencies, and typically include infectious disease specialists, nutritionists and logistics experts, according to USAID's website.

The U.S. State Department has offered support for Haiti's police and has sent a Coast Guard vessel to patrol the area.

The United States and Canada in the coming days will deliver armored vehicles to the Haitian police that have been purchased by Haiti, U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Brian Nichols said in an interview with a Haitian television station on Thursday.

(Reporting by Brian Ellsworth in Miami and Paul Carrel, additional reporting by Michelle Nichols at the United Nations, editing by Rachel More, Miranda Murray, Grant McCool and Diane Craft)

By Brian Ellsworth and Paul Carrel


© Reuters 2022
All news about VESSEL CO., LTD.
07:12aEquinor Awards $236 Million in Platform Supply Vessel Contracts
MT
06:01aEidesvik Offshore Awarded Three-year Contract By Equinor Energy
MT
05:03aRussia needs permission for its ships to probe Nord Stream ruptures - Novak
RE
02:33aChina Merchants Industry Obtains Certification for LNG Vessel Construction
MT
12:58aProsafe Secures $33 Million Contract For Safe Concordia Vessel
MT
10/13Equinor Produces First Oil at New Peregrino Platform Offshore Brazil
DJ
10/13European Natural Gas Prices Climb on Worsening Geopolitical Situation Following Nord St..
MT
10/13Russians fleeing draft sail in yachts to South Korea
RE
10/13Swiber Unit Extends Deadline to Sell Vessel to Central de Desarrollos Marinos
MT
10/12Taylor Maritime To Sell Vessel For $20 Million To Finance Proposed Offer For Grindrod S..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 24 634 M 17,1 M 17,1 M
Net income 2021 7 983 M 5,56 M 5,56 M
Net Debt 2021 22 217 M 15,5 M 15,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,94x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 58 986 M 41,0 M 41,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,77x
EV / Sales 2021 2,55x
Nbr of Employees 95
Free-Float 72,0%
Chart VESSEL CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Vessel Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VESSEL CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ki-Man Seo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ju-Won Kim Director & Head-Production
Soon-Sung Hwang Director & Head-Sales
Gi-Myung Lee Auditor
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VESSEL CO., LTD.35.92%39
APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.-51.70%68 326
GLOBALFOUNDRIES INC.-22.29%27 272
NAURA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.-36.08%16 340
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.-39.31%11 214
DISCO CORPORATION-11.81%7 601