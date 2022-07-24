Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Vessel Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A177350   KR7177350006

VESSEL CO., LTD.

(A177350)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-21
7290.00 KRW   -3.19%
Israeli forces kill Palestinian gunmen in West Bank

07/24/2022 | 09:53am EDT
STORY: Thousands of Palestinians attended a funeral procession on Sunday (July 24) for two gunmen killed earlier in the day by Israeli security forces in the occupied West Bank.

The fighters, claimed as members by the Fatah Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigade, died in a pre-dawn clash at a house in Nablus.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said six others were wounded.

Police said Israeli security forces on an apparent arrest raid of a wanted suspect came under fire.

They, quote, "responded with live fire and other means until neutralizing the terrorists inside the house and on its roof".

Writing on Twitter Hussein al-Sheikh, a senior Palestinian official, condemned what he described as a crime committed by "occupation forces".

Israeli forces have stepped up raids in the West Bank in recent months after men from the area carried out deadly street attacks in Israel.

U.S. brokered peace talks aimed at establishing a Palestinian state in East Jerusalem, the West Bank and Gaza collapsed in 2014 and have shown no signs of revival.

Separately on Sunday, the Israeli navy fired on fishing boat accused of smuggling in Hamas supplies from Egypt after its two crewmen escaped.

A military spokesman said the vessel had strayed from Israel's maritime cordon on Gaza, which is ruled by Hamas.

The navy fired on the boat after it did not heed orders to stop, the military said, adding that it carried unspecified supplies for Hamas.

The chairman of the Palestinian fisherman's union said such allegations have in the past proved baseless.

The union said the two crew members had jumped into the water and swum to shore before the boat was destroyed.


Financials ()
Sales 2021 24 634 M - -
Net income 2021 7 983 M - -
Net Debt 2021 22 217 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 4,94x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 89 120 M 68,1 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,77x
EV / Sales 2021 2,55x
Nbr of Employees 89
Free-Float 72,0%
Chart VESSEL CO., LTD.
Vessel Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends VESSEL CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ki-Man Seo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ju-Won Kim Director & Head-Production
Soon-Sung Hwang Director & Head-Sales
Gi-Myung Lee Auditor
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VESSEL CO., LTD.105.35%68
APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.-34.01%88 448
GLOBALFOUNDRIES INC.-25.10%25 994
NAURA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.-21.21%21 355
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.-29.47%13 643
ADVANCED MICRO-FABRICATION EQUIPMENT INC. CHINA-3.64%11 134