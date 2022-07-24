Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Vessel Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A177350   KR7177350006

VESSEL CO., LTD.

(A177350)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-21
7290.00 KRW   -3.19%
07/22Capital Product Partners' Unit Prices 100 Million Euros Bonds Offering
MT
07/22U.N. expects Ukraine-Russia grain deal to be implemented in a few weeks -officials
RE
07/22Satellite imagery, ship data indicates path of Russian vessel Kyiv says shipped "looted" grain
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Israeli forces kill two gunmen in W.Bank clash, strike boat off Gaza

07/24/2022 | 03:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
People gather at the scene where two Palestinian militants were killed during clashes with Israeli forces in a raid, in Nablus

NABLUS, West Bank (Reuters) -Israeli forces killed two Palestinian fighters in a pre-dawn clash in the occupied West Bank on Sunday and, off the coast of the Gaza Strip, attacked a fishing boat accused of smuggling in Hamas supplies from Egypt after its two crewmen escaped.

The Fatah Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades militant group claimed the two Palestinians slain at a house in Nablus as its members. The Palestinian Health Ministry said six others were wounded.

Israeli security forces on an apparent arrest raid outside the house of a wanted suspect came under fire by gunmen and "responded with live fire and other means until neutralising the terrorists inside the house and on its roof," police said.

A neighbour, Naser Estitya, 60, said he heard gunshots from inside the house before the Israelis fired at the house. "They were calling the name of one person, asking him to surrender," he said.

Photos from the scene showed part of the wall at the top floor had been destroyed.

"Another crime committed by the occupation forces in the old city of #Nablus, where martyrs have fallen and many wounded," Hussein al-Sheikh, a senior Palestinian official, said on Twitter. "We strongly condemn this crime, and we hold the occupation responsibility for its repercussions."

U.S.-brokered peace talks aimed at establishing a Palestinian state in East Jerusalem, the West Bank and Gaza collapsed in 2014 and have shown no sign of revival.

Israeli forces have stepped up raids in recent months in the West Bank after men from the area carried out deadly street attacks in Israel. The Western-backed Palestinian Authority regularly condemns such incursions.

Separately, the Palestinian fishermen's union said two crew members dove into Mediterranean waters and swam to safety before the Israeli navy fired on their boat. A picture circulated on social media showed black smoke rising close to the Gaza coast.

A military spokesperson said the vessel had come from Egypt and strayed from Israel's maritime cordon on Gaza, which is ruled by Hamas Islamists. The navy fired on the boat after it did not heed orders to stop, the military said, adding that it carried unspecified supplies for Hamas.

Nizar Ayyash, chairman of the fishermen union, described the two crewmen as fishermen, telling Reuters: "The boat was completely burnt and destroyed, I think it may have sunk but fishermen on board jumped and swam to the shore. It wasn't the first time they made such allegations and at the end these allegations proved baseless."

(Additional reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi in Gaza and Maayan Lubell in Jerusalem; Editing by William Mallard and Hugh Lawson)

By Ali Sawafta


© Reuters 2022
All news about VESSEL CO., LTD.
07/22Capital Product Partners' Unit Prices 100 Million Euros Bonds Offering
MT
07/22U.N. expects Ukraine-Russia grain deal to be implemented in a few weeks -officials
RE
07/22Satellite imagery, ship data indicates path of Russian vessel Kyiv says shipped "looted..
RE
07/22Jinhui Holdings Unit Leases Ship for $25 Million
MT
07/22Fertilizer cargo from Russia heads to U.S. as many worry about food shortages
RE
07/22Great Eastern Shipping to Sell Crude Carrier Jag Lyall
MT
07/22Norway's Hunter Group Finalizes Sale Of Vessel
MT
07/22Fertilizer cargo from Russia heads to U.S. as many worry about food shortages
RE
07/22SBM Offshore Obtains $1.8 Billion Loan for One Guyana Project
MT
07/21Six rescued from water after boats collide in Rotterdam
RE
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 24 634 M - -
Net income 2021 7 983 M - -
Net Debt 2021 22 217 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 4,94x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 89 120 M 68,1 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,77x
EV / Sales 2021 2,55x
Nbr of Employees 89
Free-Float 72,0%
Chart VESSEL CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Vessel Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VESSEL CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ki-Man Seo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ju-Won Kim Director & Head-Production
Soon-Sung Hwang Director & Head-Sales
Gi-Myung Lee Auditor
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VESSEL CO., LTD.105.35%68
APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.-34.01%88 448
GLOBALFOUNDRIES INC.-25.10%25 994
NAURA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.-21.21%21 355
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.-29.47%13 643
ADVANCED MICRO-FABRICATION EQUIPMENT INC. CHINA-3.64%11 134