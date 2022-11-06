Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Vessel Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A177350   KR7177350006

VESSEL CO., LTD.

(A177350)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-03
6020.00 KRW   -5.20%
11/04Norway shuns Italy request to take charge of migrants on NGO ships
RE
11/04First Ship Lease Trust Returns to Black in Q3; Shares Drop 10%
MT
11/03TRADING UPDATES: Gulf Marine wins deal; Kitwave trades in-line
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Italy allows minors and the sick to leave migrant ship

11/06/2022 | 06:25am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Crew members of NGO rescue ship 'Ocean Viking' rescue migrants in the Mediterranean Sea

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian authorities on Sunday allowed minors and people in need of urgent medical care to disembark from a German-flagged vessel in the Sicilian port of Catania, the NGO running the ship said.

Several vessels holding almost 1,000 migrants have been at sea off Italy for more than a week awaiting permission to dock from the country's right-wing government that took office last month.

On Friday, Italy's Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi said the German-flagged Humanity 1 ship with 179 people aboard would be allowed to release minors and those with health issues, adding the boat and the rest of those onboard would then be sent out of territorial waters.

German NGO Humanity said an order to leave would breach international law and said it was unclear whether the ship would be forced to leave.

"Being ordered to leave the port of Catania with rescued people remaining on board would constitute an illegal pushback," Humanity said.

It said that, after an inspection by the authorities, 144 migrants, mainly minors, were allowed to leave the vessel, while some 35 adults judged to be healthy had to stay on board.

Italy's Interior Ministry decline to comment on the issue on Sunday.

A second charity vessel that had asked Rome for a safe port to disembark 572 migrants was also ordered by Italian authorities to reach Catania, the press officer for the Geo Barents ship told Reuters.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Barbara Lewis)


© Reuters 2022
All news about VESSEL CO., LTD.
11/04Norway shuns Italy request to take charge of migrants on NGO ships
RE
11/04First Ship Lease Trust Returns to Black in Q3; Shares Drop 10%
MT
11/03TRADING UPDATES: Gulf Marine wins deal; Kitwave trades in-line
AN
11/02Nearly 1,000 migrants stranded in Med as NGOs urge Italy, Malta to help
RE
11/02Venezuela's October oil exports tumble on weaker production
RE
11/02Noble Helium Says Contractor Employee Died at North Rukwa Project in Tanzania
MT
11/01ShockWave Says Study 'Confirms Consistent Outcomes' for Intravascular Lithotripsy to Tr..
MT
11/01UN, Ukraine, Turkey agree no vessel movements under grain deal on Wednesday -coordinati..
RE
11/01Höegh Autoliners, Gram Car Carriers Extend Höegh Caribia Charter Deal
MT
11/01Wheat retreats on hopes Ukraine's grain shipments may continue
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 24 634 M 17,5 M 17,5 M
Net income 2021 7 983 M 5,66 M 5,66 M
Net Debt 2021 22 217 M 15,8 M 15,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,94x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 73 595 M 52,2 M 52,2 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,77x
EV / Sales 2021 2,55x
Nbr of Employees 95
Free-Float 72,0%
Chart VESSEL CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Vessel Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VESSEL CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ki-Man Seo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ju-Won Kim Director & Head-Production
Soon-Sung Hwang Director & Head-Sales
Gi-Myung Lee Auditor
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VESSEL CO., LTD.69.58%52
APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.-41.73%78 890
GLOBALFOUNDRIES INC.-16.62%29 259
NAURA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.-21.45%20 054
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.-42.63%10 761
ADVANCED MICRO-FABRICATION EQUIPMENT INC. CHINA-9.64%9 814