    A177350   KR7177350006

VESSEL CO., LTD.

(A177350)
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-07
5910.00 KRW   -2.15%
11:26aNewborn baby airlifted from charity ship in Mediterranean
RE
07:50aNorway's Solstad Offshore Climbs 6% on Platform Supply Vessel Contracts
MT
06:36aTanker Rates for Crude, Petroleum Products Hit Record Highs in November, EIA Reports
MT
Newborn baby airlifted from charity ship in Mediterranean

12/08/2022 | 11:26am EST
Newborn baby airlifted from charity ship in Mediterranean

ROME (Reuters) - A baby was born on a charity rescue boat in the central Mediterranean and flown to Sicily while more than 500 other migrants remain at sea waiting to reach Europe, NGO groups said on Thursday.

The growing number of migrants stranded at sea risks leading to a new confrontation with Italy's right-wing government, in a replay of last month's drama also involving France.

The baby, named Ali, was delivered on Wednesday and airlifted overnight to the Italian island along with the mother and three siblings, the Doctors without Borders (MSF) group said.

"He is in good health, (he weighs) 3.5 kilograms (7.7 pounds), he is a beautiful baby," MSF staffer Candida Lobes said in a video message.

MSF said another woman, nine months pregnant, was evacuated to Malta, leaving 249 migrants aboard its Geo Barents rescue vessel.

Two other NGO ships, the Humanity 1 and the Louise Michel, respectively have 261 and 33 migrants on board, also waiting for disembarkation.

Italy's interior ministry had no comment on the three charities' requests to be assigned a safe port, either in Italy or Malta.

MSF said newborn Ali and his family were sent to Italy after Malta said they would only take him and his mother, separating her from her older children.

"It was clearly unthinkable," Lobes said.

NGO vessels patrol the waters off Libya and Tunisia, and normally ask Italy or Malta to take in the migrants they rescue, including many reeling from abuse and hardship in Libyan camps.

Malta refuses almost all requests on the grounds that it is too small to handle them, while Italy complains that it cannot be left shouldering the burden alone.

In November, Rome took in three NGO vessels, but refused docking rights for a fourth one, forcing it to sail to France with around 230 people aboard.

The French government complained vehemently, and retaliated by saying it would no longer take in 3,000 migrants already in Italy under a voluntary European burden-sharing deal.

(Reporting by Alvise Armellini; Editing by Keith Weir)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 24 634 M 18,7 M 18,7 M
Net income 2021 7 983 M 6,05 M 6,05 M
Net Debt 2021 22 217 M 16,8 M 16,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,94x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 72 250 M 54,8 M 54,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,77x
EV / Sales 2021 2,55x
Nbr of Employees 95
Free-Float 72,0%
Chart VESSEL CO., LTD.
Vessel Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends VESSEL CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ki-Man Seo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ju-Won Kim Director & Head-Production
Soon-Sung Hwang Director & Head-Sales
Gi-Myung Lee Auditor
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VESSEL CO., LTD.66.48%56
APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.-33.46%91 287
GLOBALFOUNDRIES INC.-6.26%33 195
NAURA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.-31.04%18 142
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.-31.89%13 539
DISCO CORPORATION13.37%10 519