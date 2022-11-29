Advanced search
    A177350   KR7177350006

VESSEL CO., LTD.

(A177350)
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-27
6070.00 KRW   -0.33%
04:30aWärtsilä Receives Order to Re-Power Brazilian Vessel
MT
02:38aExclusive-Exxon to exit Equatorial Guinea amid wider Africa crude phaseout
RE
01:11aYun Lee Marine's April-September Profit Rises, Cost of Sales Falls
MT
Nigeria stowaways who survived 11-days on ship rudder must return home - Spanish police

11/29/2022 | 07:38am EST
FILE PHOTO: Three stowaway migrants are seen on the rudder blade of petrol vessel Althini II after traveling from Nigeria and before being rescued by Spanish coast guard at sea near Las Palmas de Gran Canaria port

LAS PALMAS (Reuters) - Three migrants rescued in Spain's Canary Islands, after apparently enduring an 11-day journey from Nigeria crouched on the rudder of a fuel tanker, should now be returned home under stowaway laws, a police spokesman told Reuters on Tuesday.

In a photograph distributed on Twitter by the Spanish coast guard on Monday, the three stowaways are shown crouching on the rudder under the hull, just above the waterline of the Alithini II.

The 183-metre ship, sailing under a Maltese flag, arrived in Las Palmas in Gran Canaria after setting out from Lagos in Nigeria on Nov. 17 and navigating up the West African coast, according to Marine Traffic.

The ship's captain confirmed to the Red Cross that the ship had sailed from Nigeria 11 days earlier.

A Canary Islands police spokesperson said it was up to the ship's operator to take care of stowaways, provide them with temporary accommodation and return them to their origin as soon as possible.

However, the migrants may be able to remain in Spain if they claim asylum, Helena Maleno, director of migration non-governmental organisation Walking Borders, told Reuters.

"On several previous occasions, stowaways were able to remain in Spain with political asylum," Maleno said.

Alithini II, which is owned by Gardenia Shiptrade SA, is managed by Athens-based Astra Ship Management, according to public shipping database Equasis.

Astra Ship Management did not immediately respond to calls seeking comment.

The coast guard said the migrants were rescued by a coast guard vessel at about 7 p.m. local time (1900 GMT) on Monday.

The stowaways were being treated for moderate dehydration and hypothermia, the Canary Islands emergency services and the Red Cross said. One of the migrants was in a more serious state and had to be taken to a different hospital on the island.

The Spanish-owned Canary Islands are a popular gateway for African migrants attempting to reach Europe. The number of migrants arriving illegally to the archipelago by sea fell 17.6% to 14,875 in the first ten months of 2022 from a year earlier, according to the Interior Ministry.

(Reporting by Charlie Devereux, Inti Landauro and Emma Pinedo; additional reporting by Jonathan Saul, David Latona and Borja Suarez; Editing by Bernadette Baum)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 24 634 M 18,4 M 18,4 M
Net income 2021 7 983 M 5,97 M 5,97 M
Net Debt 2021 22 217 M 16,6 M 16,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,94x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 74 206 M 55,5 M 55,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,77x
EV / Sales 2021 2,55x
Nbr of Employees 95
Free-Float 72,0%
Chart VESSEL CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Vessel Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VESSEL CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ki-Man Seo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ju-Won Kim Director & Head-Production
Soon-Sung Hwang Director & Head-Sales
Gi-Myung Lee Auditor
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VESSEL CO., LTD.70.99%56
APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.-32.75%89 016
GLOBALFOUNDRIES INC.-1.65%34 830
NAURA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.-35.45%16 422
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.-35.95%12 598
DISCO CORPORATION17.64%10 684