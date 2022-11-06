North Korea slams South Korea-U.S. drills as South recovers missile parts

SEOUL, Nov 7 (Reuters) - North Korea's military said on
Monday that recent South Korea-U.S. military exercises were an
"open provocation and dangerous war drill", as the South said it
had recovered parts of a North Korean missile that landed off
its coast.
Last week, North Korea test-fired multiple missiles,
including a possible failed intercontinental ballistic missile
(ICBM), and hundreds of artillery shells into the sea, as South
Korea and the United States carried out six-day air drills that
ended on Saturday.
The North's military said the "Vigilant Storm" exercises
were an "open provocation aimed at intentionally escalating the
tension" and "a dangerous war drill of very high aggressive
nature".
The North's army said it had conducted activities
simulating attacks on air bases and aircraft, as well as a major
South Korean city, to "smash the enemies' persistent war
hysteria"
The flurry of missile launches included the most ever in a
single day, and come amid a record year of missile testing by
the nuclear-armed North Korea.
South Korean and U.S. officials have also said that
Pyongyang has made technical preparations to test a nuclear
device, the first time it will have done so since 2017.
An official at South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said
on Monday that a South Korean ship had recovered debris believed
to be part of a North Korean short-range ballistic missile
(SRBM) that landed off the South's coast last week. It was the
first time a North Korean ballistic missile had landed near
South Korean waters.
The South Korean Navy rescue vessel used an underwater
probe to recover the parts, which are being analysed, the
official said.
DISPUTED CLAIMS
The North Korean military said it fired two "strategic"
cruise missiles on Nov. 2 toward the waters off South Korea's
Ulsan, the southeastern coastal city housing a nuclear power
plant and large factory parks.
South Korean officials called that claim "untrue" and said
they had tracked no missiles near there.
Analysts said some of the photos released by North
Korean state media seemed to be recycled from launches earlier
in the year.
The operations also included a launch of two "tactical
ballistic missiles loaded with dispersion warheads," a test of a
"special functional warhead paralysing the operation command
system of the enemy," and an "all-out combat sortie" involving
500 fighter jets, according to a statement carried by the
official KCNA news agency.
Five hundred fighters would represents almost every
dedicated combat aircraft in the North's inventory, which seems
unlikely given many are 40-80 year old airframes and not all are
serviceable or kept in the active fleet, said Joseph Dempsey, a
defence researcher at the International Institute for Strategic
Studies.
"(The) 500 figure seems exaggerated or at least
misleading," he said in a post on Twitter.
The General Staff of the North's Korean People's Army (KPA)
accused Seoul and Washington of eliciting a "more unstable
confrontation," and vowed to counter their drills with
"sustained, resolute and overwhelming practical military
measures."
"The more persistently the enemies' provocative military
moves continue, the more thoroughly and mercilessly the KPA will
counter them," it said in the statement.
NEW MISSILE?
The photos released by state media appeared to show a
previously unreported new type or variant of ICBM, analysts
said.
"It's not explicit in their statement, but the design
doesn't correspond to one we've seen before," said Ankit Panda,
a missile expert at the Carnegie Endowment for International
Peace.
He said the launch shown may have been a developmental
platform for evaluating missile subsystems, including possibly a
vehicle for multiple independently targetable reentry vehicles
(MIRVs), which allow a single missile to drop nuclear warheads
on different targets.
"This is definitely an ICBM-size missile," Panda said.
George William Herbert, an adjunct professor at the
Center for Nonproliferation Studies and a missile consultant
said the images showed what appeared to be a new nosecone on
North Korea's Hwasong-15 ICBM, which was first tested in 2017.
The nosecone has a different shape, and appears larger
than necessary for the 200- to 300-kiloton nuclear device shown
in state media and apparently tested in 2017, he said.
Herbert said the shape is more suited for a single large
warhead than multiple smaller warheads such as a MIRV.
Kim has called for the development of both larger
nuclear warheads, as well as smaller ones, which could be used
in MIRVs or for tactical weapons.
