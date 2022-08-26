Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Vessel Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A177350   KR7177350006

VESSEL CO., LTD.

(A177350)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-25
7150.00 KRW   -0.97%
11:30aRescue boat celebrates as stranded migrants given ok to disembark in Italy
RE
12:38aItaly Set To Unveil 'Tougher' Measures In Updated Emergency Gas Plan
MT
12:25aFirst Ship Lease Trust Unit Signs MOU to Sell Product Tanker
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Rescue boat celebrates as stranded migrants given ok to disembark in Italy

08/26/2022 | 11:30am EDT
After rescue by Open Arms, 99 migrants wait to dock in Europe

ABOARD THE OPEN ARMS UNO, off Sicily (Reuters) - Migrants aboard the Open Arms Uno rescue boat cheered, hugged crew members, and danced with joy on Friday as they were told they would be allowed to disembark at the Italian port of Messina after spending at least 10 days at sea.

"I'm very happy because finally I can see my brother. It's just awesome," 23-year-old Salah, one of 99 migrants onboard, told Reuters.

Spanish charity Open Arms on Aug. 17 rescued 101 migrants, mostly Egyptian men, in a rickety wooden boat off the Tunisian coast that had been adrift for at least a day.

One man in need of urgent medical attention had been allowed to disembark in Italy with his companion, but the rest were told to remain onboard the rescue vessel while it sought permission to disembark.

It formally requested a port from Italian authorities a week ago and its search and rescue coordinator David Llado said on Thursday the long wait had led to tensions as the migrants' despair grew.

Open Arms, which is mainly funded by small private contributions, has rescued thousands of migrants at sea since it began operating in 2015.

(Reporting by Juan Medina, writing by Christina Thykjaer, editing by Andrei Khalip and Rosalba O'Brien)

By Juan Medina


© Reuters 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 24 634 M - -
Net income 2021 7 983 M - -
Net Debt 2021 22 217 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 4,94x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 87 409 M 65,5 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,77x
EV / Sales 2021 2,55x
Nbr of Employees 89
Free-Float 72,0%
Chart VESSEL CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Vessel Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VESSEL CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ki-Man Seo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ju-Won Kim Director & Head-Production
Soon-Sung Hwang Director & Head-Sales
Gi-Myung Lee Auditor
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VESSEL CO., LTD.103.38%66
APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.-35.51%91 344
GLOBALFOUNDRIES INC.-0.72%34 839
NAURA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.-16.98%22 181
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.-24.50%14 237
ADVANCED MICRO-FABRICATION EQUIPMENT INC. CHINA2.65%11 692