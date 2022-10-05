Advanced search
    A177350   KR7177350006

VESSEL CO., LTD.

(A177350)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-03
5170.00 KRW   +2.38%
06:20aCargill aims to boost ships' use of biofuel, methanol to cut emissions
RE
04:46aMitsui OSK signs charter deal with new Russian operator of Sakhalin-2 LNG project
RE
02:00aU.S. imports of Kazakh crude tumble after Russia's Ukraine invasion
RE
Sanctioned Russian billionaire wins right to use his yacht on the French Riviera

10/05/2022 | 11:27am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Alexey Kuzmichev

PARIS (Reuters) - A French court on Wednesday ordered the country's customs agency to release an impounded yacht owned by a Russian billionaire hit by European sanctions, due to procedural errors made during the seizure of the vessel.

Customs agents seized the 27-metre "La Petite Ourse" on March 16, after its owner, Alexey Kuzmichev, one of the main shareholders of Russia's Alfa Bank, was sanctioned by the EU in March for his ties to President Vladimir Putin.

The Paris Appeals court ruled that customs officers had not followed correct procedures when they boarded the vessel, which was moored in the Cote d'Azur town of Antibes.

The agents had cited a fraud investigation when they presented themselves to shipyard authorities, which under French law permits customs to search a vessel.

The ruling underlines the challenges faced by European nations in freezing the assets of Russian oligarchs.

Kuzmichev sued the French authorities in an effort to win back access to his two yachts held in France, La Petite Ourse and La Petite Ourse II.

As a sanctioned individual whose assets are frozen, Kuzmichev is still prohibited from taking La Petite Ourse out of French territorial waters, but he is now allowed to access the yacht and use it within French waters, his lawyer said.

"Inside [of France], he is allowed to move around, whether by foot, by horse, by car or by boat," lawyer Philippe Blanchetier said.

The court also ordered that French customs pay the tycoon 10,000 euros in compensation.

The customs agency declined to comment immediately.

A court in Rouen will rule on the second vessel, La Petite Ourse II, moored in Cannes, at a later date.

(Reporting by Layli Foroudi in Paris; Editing by Richard Lough and Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 24 634 M 17,4 M 17,4 M
Net income 2021 7 983 M 5,63 M 5,63 M
Net Debt 2021 22 217 M 15,7 M 15,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,94x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 60 820 M 42,9 M 42,9 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,77x
EV / Sales 2021 2,55x
Nbr of Employees 95
Free-Float 72,0%
Chart VESSEL CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Vessel Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VESSEL CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ki-Man Seo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ju-Won Kim Director & Head-Production
Soon-Sung Hwang Director & Head-Sales
Gi-Myung Lee Auditor
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VESSEL CO., LTD.45.63%45
APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.-45.19%76 920
GLOBALFOUNDRIES INC.-19.86%28 125
NAURA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.-19.77%20 676
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.-33.86%12 474
ADVANCED MICRO-FABRICATION EQUIPMENT INC. CHINA-14.79%9 344