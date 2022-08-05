Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Korea, republic of
  Korea Stock Exchange
  Vessel Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    A177350   KR7177350006

VESSEL CO., LTD.

(A177350)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-04
7870.00 KRW   +1.81%
7870.00 KRW   +1.81%
04:34pTwo found dead, 8 rescued from boat capsized off Florida Keys
RE
04:12pYeti's 'Disappointing' Fiscal Q2 Driven by Cost Pressures, Weaker Top Line Growth, UBS Says
MT
12:10pWRAPUP 10-Shelling hits power lines at Ukraine nuclear plant, both sides trade blame
RE
Two found dead, 8 rescued from boat capsized off Florida Keys

08/05/2022 | 04:34pm EDT
(Reuters) - Two people died and eight others were pulled from the sea alive on Friday after a boat capsized near the Florida Keys, where rescue teams were searching for an unconfirmed number of other people reported in the water, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

"We've gotten reports from all across the Lower Keys about people in the water," prompting a wide search of the area by sea and air, Coast Guard Petty Officer Nicole Groll said, adding it was possible that more than one vessel had overturned or sunk.

She said the agency had yet to ascertain the origin of the victims or the circumstances that led to their emergency.

"We're trying to get people out of the water and make sure we rescue everyone, then we'll get to those questions," Groll said.

Key West and other islands making up the lower end of the Keys archipelago lie about 90 miles (145 km) from northern Cuba, the origin of many migrants attempting to cross the Florida Straits to reach the U.S. shores in often-overcrowded, flimsy boats.

Since October of last year, the Coast Guard has intercepted more than 3,700 Cubans trying to make that passage. On Friday alone, the Coast Guard repatriated 76 Cubans detained in several such recent interdictions off Florida's coast, Groll said.

By comparison, about 1,200 Cuban migrants were interdicted during the three previous fiscal years combined, the Coast Guard said.

The recent surge has coincided with a downturn in Cuba's economy, struggling from U.S. sanctions and reduced international tourism due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Reporting by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles; Editing by Sandra Maler)


© Reuters 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 24 634 M - -
Net income 2021 7 983 M - -
Net Debt 2021 22 217 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 4,94x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 96 211 M 73,8 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,77x
EV / Sales 2021 2,55x
Nbr of Employees 89
Free-Float 72,0%
Chart VESSEL CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Vessel Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VESSEL CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ki-Man Seo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ju-Won Kim Director & Head-Production
Soon-Sung Hwang Director & Head-Sales
Gi-Myung Lee Auditor
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VESSEL CO., LTD.121.69%72
APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.-29.42%96 616
GLOBALFOUNDRIES INC.-17.45%28 947
NAURA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.-16.83%22 550
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.-18.84%15 710
ADVANCED MICRO-FABRICATION EQUIPMENT INC. CHINA7.42%12 417