Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Vessel Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A177350   KR7177350006

VESSEL CO., LTD.

(A177350)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-29
5050.00 KRW   +2.64%
03:17pU.S. sailor found not guilty of fire that destroyed ship
RE
06:43aDOF Surges 26% on Securing $80 Million Worth of New Contracts
MT
12:31aTaiwan inducts new amphibious ship in push to bolster indigenous defence industry
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. sailor found not guilty of fire that destroyed ship

09/30/2022 | 03:17pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Fire aboard the U.S. Navy amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard in San Diego

(Reuters) - A U.S. Navy sailor was found not guilty on Friday of starting a fire that destroyed the amphibious assault ship Bonhomme Richard in San Diego in 2020.

Seaman Recruit Ryan Mays was acquitted of charges of arson and the willful hazarding of a ship, Commander Sean Robertson, a spokesman for the U.S. 3rd Fleet, said in a statement.

The decision followed a two-week court-martial in which Navy prosecutors argued that Mays, who was 19 at the time of the blaze, started the fire due to disgruntlement with his work. Defense lawyers said lithium-ion batteries or a spark from a short on a forklift could have been to blame.

"The Navy is committed to upholding the principles of due process and a fair trial," Robertson said.

Had Mays been found guilty, he could have faced life in prison.

More than 60 people, including about 40 sailors, were treated for minor injuries during four days of fighting flames on the 844-foot-long (257-meter) warship, which was docked for maintenance at its homeport at U.S. Naval Base San Diego.

The Bonhomme Richard, whose size ranks second in the U.S. Navy fleet to that of an aircraft carrier, was so badly damaged, the $1.2 billion vessel had to be scrapped.

(Reporting By Andrew Hay in New Mexico; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2022
All news about VESSEL CO., LTD.
03:17pU.S. sailor found not guilty of fire that destroyed ship
RE
06:43aDOF Surges 26% on Securing $80 Million Worth of New Contracts
MT
12:31aTaiwan inducts new amphibious ship in push to bolster indigenous defence industry
RE
09/29Foreign tanker enters Puerto Rican port after U.S. waives shipping rule
RE
09/29European Midday Briefing: Stocks Tumble With -2-
DJ
09/29Singapore Stocks Close Higher; Keppel Shares Jump 3% as Unit Bags $2.8 Billion Contract..
MT
09/29North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures -2-
DJ
09/29Keppel Offshore & Marine Bags $2.8 Billion Repeat Contract from Brazil's Petroleo Brasi..
MT
09/29Swiber Unit to Dispose of Vessel to Rawabi Vallianz for $30 Million
MT
09/28Kraken Robotics Demonstrates KATFISH Sonar System at WISEX
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 24 634 M 17,2 M 17,2 M
Net income 2021 7 983 M 5,56 M 5,56 M
Net Debt 2021 22 217 M 15,5 M 15,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,94x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 61 736 M 43,0 M 43,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,77x
EV / Sales 2021 2,55x
Nbr of Employees 95
Free-Float 72,0%
Chart VESSEL CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Vessel Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VESSEL CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ki-Man Seo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ju-Won Kim Director & Head-Production
Soon-Sung Hwang Director & Head-Sales
Gi-Myung Lee Auditor
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VESSEL CO., LTD.42.25%42
APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.-45.35%72 627
GLOBALFOUNDRIES INC.-22.84%27 077
NAURA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.-19.77%21 650
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.-39.94%11 101
ADVANCED MICRO-FABRICATION EQUIPMENT INC. CHINA-14.79%9 573