US Coast Guard airlifts trapped hurricane victims

U.S. military personnel continue their assessment flights to search for missing people and pick up the pieces from wrecked homes.

Hurricane Ian tore through the area with howling winds, torrential rains and raging surf. One of the mightiest storms to hit the U.S. mainland in recent years, Ian transformed beach towns like Sanibel into disaster areas with catastrophic flooding and winds.

Ian was forecast to weaken rapidly as it moves inland across the Carolinas and was expected to dissipate over western North Carolina or Virginia late on Saturday (October 1), the National Hurricane Center said.