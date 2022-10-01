Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Vessel Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A177350   KR7177350006

VESSEL CO., LTD.

(A177350)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-29
5050.00 KRW   +2.64%
07:03aSuperyacht linked to sanctioned Russian on sale for 29.5 million euros
RE
09/30U.S. sailor found not guilty of fire that destroyed ship
RE
09/30DOF Surges 26% on Securing $80 Million Worth of New Contracts
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

US Coast Guard airlifts trapped hurricane victims

10/01/2022 | 09:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: The footage showed a man being hoisted from a vessel stranded in mangroves, two people and a dog being airlifted from one of the areas worst hit by Wednesday's storm.

U.S. military personnel continue their assessment flights to search for missing people and pick up the pieces from wrecked homes.

Hurricane Ian tore through the area with howling winds, torrential rains and raging surf. One of the mightiest storms to hit the U.S. mainland in recent years, Ian transformed beach towns like Sanibel into disaster areas with catastrophic flooding and winds.

Ian was forecast to weaken rapidly as it moves inland across the Carolinas and was expected to dissipate over western North Carolina or Virginia late on Saturday (October 1), the National Hurricane Center said.


© Reuters 2022
All news about VESSEL CO., LTD.
07:03aSuperyacht linked to sanctioned Russian on sale for 29.5 million euros
RE
09/30U.S. sailor found not guilty of fire that destroyed ship
RE
09/30DOF Surges 26% on Securing $80 Million Worth of New Contracts
MT
09/30Taiwan inducts new amphibious ship in push to bolster indigenous defence industry
RE
09/29Foreign tanker enters Puerto Rican port after U.S. waives shipping rule
RE
09/29European Midday Briefing: Stocks Tumble With -2-
DJ
09/29Singapore Stocks Close Higher; Keppel Shares Jump 3% as Unit Bags $2.8 Billion Contract..
MT
09/29North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures -2-
DJ
09/29Keppel Offshore & Marine Bags $2.8 Billion Repeat Contract from Brazil's Petroleo Brasi..
MT
09/29Swiber Unit to Dispose of Vessel to Rawabi Vallianz for $30 Million
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 24 634 M 17,2 M 17,2 M
Net income 2021 7 983 M 5,56 M 5,56 M
Net Debt 2021 22 217 M 15,5 M 15,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,94x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 61 736 M 43,0 M 43,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,77x
EV / Sales 2021 2,55x
Nbr of Employees 95
Free-Float 72,0%
Chart VESSEL CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Vessel Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VESSEL CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ki-Man Seo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ju-Won Kim Director & Head-Production
Soon-Sung Hwang Director & Head-Sales
Gi-Myung Lee Auditor
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VESSEL CO., LTD.42.25%43
APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.-46.35%70 485
GLOBALFOUNDRIES INC.-25.58%26 116
NAURA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.-19.77%20 675
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.-39.86%11 158
ADVANCED MICRO-FABRICATION EQUIPMENT INC. CHINA-14.79%9 344