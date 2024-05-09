Vestas Wind Systems A/S is the world's leading manufacturer of wind turbines. Net sales by activity break down as follows: - sale of wind turbines and wind energy production systems (76.8%): 2,554 turbines and systems (with a total capacity of 12,685 MW) delivered in 2023. The group also sells replacement parts; - services (23.2%): notably maintenance services and warranty extension agreements. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Denmark (3.1%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (46.4%), the United States (20%), Americas (17.3%) and Asia/Pacific (13.2%).

