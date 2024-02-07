Vestas Wind Systems A/S
Equities
VWS
DK0061539921
Renewable Energy Equipment & Services
|
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|198.4 DKK
|+5.42%
|+0.69%
|-7.60%
|10:35am
|VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : JP Morgan remains Neutral
|ZD
|10:16am
|News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day - Wednesday at 4 AM ET
|DJ
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-7.40%
|27 370 M $
|+28.93%
|7 867 M $
|-8.28%
|4 416 M $
|-13.00%
|3 649 M $
|+8.02%
|2 075 M $
|-22.67%
|2 255 M $
|-22.08%
|1 707 M $
|-30.47%
|1 651 M $
|+48.12%
|1 433 M $
|-35.08%
|1 168 M $
- Stock
- Equities
- Stock Vestas Wind Systems A/S - Nasdaq Copenhagen
- News Vestas Wind Systems A/S
- VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : JP Morgan remains Neutral