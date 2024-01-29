Vestas Wind Systems A/S is the world's leading manufacturer of wind turbines. Net sales by activity break down as follows: - sale of wind turbines and wind energy production systems (78.2%): 3,126 turbines and systems (with a total capacity of 13,328 MW) delivered in 2022. The group also sells replacement parts; - services (21.8%): notably maintenance services and warranty extension agreements. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Denmark (3.9%), the United Kingdom (6%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (44.1%), the United States (20.5%), Americas (14.8%) and Asia/Pacific (10.7%).

Related indices STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR)