  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Vestas Wind Systems A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VWS   DK0061539921

VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S

(VWS)
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  10:59:45 2023-03-08 am EST
205.25 DKK   +0.86%
Vestas Chairman Bert Nordberg To Step Down Next Month
DJ
Bert Nordberg, Chair of the Board of Vestas Wind Systems A/S, will not stand for re-election
AQ
Vestas Gets 56 Megawatt Order in US
DJ
Vestas Chairman Bert Nordberg To Step Down Next Month

03/09/2023 | 02:38am EST
By Dominic Chopping


Vestas Wind Systems AS said Thursday that Chairman Bert Nordberg has informed the board that he will not stand for re-election at the company's annual general meeting on Apr. 12.

Mr. Nordberg steps down having chaired the board since 2012.

Vestas said it expects to appoint Deputy Chair Anders Runevad as the new Chairman. Mr. Runevad was Chief Executive of Vestas between 2013 and 2019.


Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-09-23 0237ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
PEAB AB (PUBL) -0.35% 56.75 Delayed Quote.-3.98%
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S 0.86% 205.25 Delayed Quote.1.56%
Financials
Sales 2023 15 117 M 15 971 M 15 971 M
Net income 2023 78,1 M 82,5 M 82,5 M
Net cash 2023 234 M 247 M 247 M
P/E ratio 2023 331x
Yield 2023 0,07%
Capitalization 27 733 M 29 300 M 29 300 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,82x
EV / Sales 2024 1,51x
Nbr of Employees 28 438
Free-Float 99,5%
Managers and Directors
Henrik Andersen President & Group Chief Executive Officer
Hans-Martin Smith Chief Financial Officer
Bert Åke Stefan Nordberg Chairman
Anders Nielsen Chief Technology Officer & EVP-Power Solutions
Tommy Rahbek Nielsen Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S1.56%29 300
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.0.00%12 984
XINJIANG GOLDWIND SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.4.18%6 427
XIANGTAN ELECTRIC MANUFACTURING CO. LTD.17.82%4 224
TITAN WIND ENERGY (SUZHOU) CO.,LTD-2.12%3 860
DAJIN HEAVY INDUSTRY CO.,LTD.-8.36%3 492