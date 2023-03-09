Vestas Chairman Bert Nordberg To Step Down Next Month

By Dominic Chopping

Vestas Wind Systems AS said Thursday that Chairman Bert Nordberg has informed the board that he will not stand for re-election at the company's annual general meeting on Apr. 12.

Mr. Nordberg steps down having chaired the board since 2012.

Vestas said it expects to appoint Deputy Chair Anders Runevad as the new Chairman. Mr. Runevad was Chief Executive of Vestas between 2013 and 2019.

Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-09-23 0237ET