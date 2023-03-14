By Dominic Chopping

Vestas Wind Systems AS said Tuesday that it has secured a 373 megawatt order from South African power producer Red Rocket for the Brandvalley, Rietkloof and Wolf wind parks in Western Cape and Eastern Cape, South Africa.

The order consists of 64 V150-4.5 megawatt turbines, 12 V163-4.5 megawatt turbines and five V162-6.2 megawatt wind turbines, and includes a 15-year service agreement, the Danish wind-turbine maker said.

Turbine delivery and commissioning are expected by 2024, it said.

Financial terms weren't disclosed.

