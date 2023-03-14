Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Vestas Wind Systems A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VWS   DK0061539921

VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S

(VWS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:32:04 2023-03-14 am EDT
206.15 DKK   +2.51%
06:16aVestas Gets 373 Megawatt Order in South Africa
DJ
05:53aVestas Secures Wind Turbines Order for South African Wind Power Project
MT
04:01aVestas wins 373 MW order in South Africa featuring the first V163-4.5 MW wind turbines
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Vestas Gets 373 Megawatt Order in South Africa

03/14/2023 | 06:16am EDT
By Dominic Chopping


Vestas Wind Systems AS said Tuesday that it has secured a 373 megawatt order from South African power producer Red Rocket for the Brandvalley, Rietkloof and Wolf wind parks in Western Cape and Eastern Cape, South Africa.

The order consists of 64 V150-4.5 megawatt turbines, 12 V163-4.5 megawatt turbines and five V162-6.2 megawatt wind turbines, and includes a 15-year service agreement, the Danish wind-turbine maker said.

Turbine delivery and commissioning are expected by 2024, it said.

Financial terms weren't disclosed.


Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-14-23 0615ET

