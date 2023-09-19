By Dominic Chopping

Vestas Wind Systems said Tuesday it has received a firm order for six wind turbines for the Bjornstrup wind park in Midtjylland, Denmark.

The order from Hofor consists of six V136-4.5 megawatt turbines and includes supply, delivery, and commissioning as well as a long-term service agreement.

Turbine delivery is expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2024 with commissioning scheduled for completion in the second quarter of 2025.

Financial terms weren't disclosed.

