Vestas Wind Systems said Friday it has received an order for nine wind turbines from Toda Corporation for the Iwaki Miwa Wind Farm in Japan.

The wind farm is owned by JR East Energy Development and will be constructed by Toda.

The 38 megawatt order includes a 20-year output management service agreement, with turbine delivery expected to begin in the first quarter of 2026 and commissioning scheduled later in the same year.

Financial terms weren't disclosed.

