  Homepage
  Equities
  Denmark
  Nasdaq Copenhagen
  Vestas Wind Systems A/S
  News
  Summary
    VWS   DK0061539921

VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S

(VWS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05/16 08:03:58 am EDT
149.98 DKK   +1.24%
07:43aVestas Launches New Turbine for Medium- to Low-Wind Conditions
DJ
07:00aVestas introduces the V163-4.5 MW, increasing business case certainty by improving wind park performance and stability in wind power
AQ
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
Vestas Launches New Turbine for Medium- to Low-Wind Conditions

05/16/2022 | 07:43am EDT
By Dominic Chopping


Vestas Wind Systems AS said Monday that it has introduced a new wind turbine that offers superior wind park performance in medium- to low-wind conditions.

The new V163-4.5 megawatt turbine delivers up to a 10% increase in annual energy production compared to its V150-4.5 megawatt variant depending on site-specific conditions, it said.

The new turbine is globally applicable, but is particularly relevant for sites in the U.S., Latin America, South Africa and parts of southern Europe, it added.

"The V163-4.5 megawatt turbine is optimised for medium to low wind speeds, unlocking new markets across North America," said Laura Beane, president of Vestas North America.

"Built off our proven 4 megwatt platform, this product utilises an established supply chain and existing infrastructure, including transportation and installation."


Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-16-22 0742ET

Financials
Sales 2022 15 317 M 15 950 M 15 950 M
Net income 2022 -743 M -773 M -773 M
Net cash 2022 444 M 462 M 462 M
P/E ratio 2022 -25,7x
Yield 2022 0,09%
Capitalization 20 005 M 20 841 M 20 832 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,28x
EV / Sales 2023 1,15x
Nbr of Employees 29 274
Free-Float 99,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Henrik Andersen President & Group Chief Executive Officer
Hans-Martin Smith Chief Financial Officer
Bert Åke Stefan Nordberg Chairman
Anders Nielsen Chief Technology Officer & EVP-Power Solutions
Tommy Rahbek Nielsen Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S-25.93%20 841
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.-36.90%9 422
XINJIANG GOLDWIND SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-29.20%7 050
TITAN WIND ENERGY (SUZHOU) CO.,LTD-43.58%2 896
XIANGTAN ELECTRIC MANUFACTURING CO. LTD.-32.16%2 527
OX2 AB (PUBL)32.94%2 133