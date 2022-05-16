Vestas Launches New Turbine for Medium- to Low-Wind Conditions

By Dominic Chopping

Vestas Wind Systems AS said Monday that it has introduced a new wind turbine that offers superior wind park performance in medium- to low-wind conditions.

The new V163-4.5 megawatt turbine delivers up to a 10% increase in annual energy production compared to its V150-4.5 megawatt variant depending on site-specific conditions, it said.

The new turbine is globally applicable, but is particularly relevant for sites in the U.S., Latin America, South Africa and parts of southern Europe, it added.

"The V163-4.5 megawatt turbine is optimised for medium to low wind speeds, unlocking new markets across North America," said Laura Beane, president of Vestas North America.

"Built off our proven 4 megwatt platform, this product utilises an established supply chain and existing infrastructure, including transportation and installation."

