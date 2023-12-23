Vestas has received a 945 MW order to power an undisclosed wind project in the USA. The order consists of 210 V163-4.5 MW turbines, Vestas' newest high-capacity wind turbine. The order includes supply, delivery, and commissioning of the turbines, as well as a 10-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement, designed to ensure optimised performance of the asset.

Tururbine delivery is expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2026 with commissioning scheduled in the second quarter of 2027.