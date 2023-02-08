Vestas Wind A/S : 2022 Remuneration Report

This report is prepared according to section 139b of the Danish Companies Act - the accounting period 1 January 2022 - 31 December 2022
Introduction
This remuneration report ("Remuneration Report") provides the overview of the total remuneration received by the Board of Directors (Board) and the Executive Management of Vestas Wind Systems A/S, CVR no. 10403782 (the Company), during the financial year 2022 with comparative figures for the past five years. Executive Management refers in this Remuneration Report only to members of the Executive Management of the Company registered as such with the Danish Business Authority. This is currently the Group President & CEO (CEO) and the Executive Vice President & CFO (CFO).
The remuneration of the Board and Executive Management during the past financial year has been provided in accordance with the Remuneration Policy1 of the Company adopted by the Annual General Meeting on 7 April 2021 (the Remuneration Policy).
The overall objective of the Remuneration Policy is to attract, motivate, and retain qualified members of the Board and Executive Management, to align the interests of the Board and Executive Management with the interests of the Company's shareholders and stakeholders as well as to support Vestas' strategic goals and promote value creation aligned to the interest of the shareholders. Vestas' vision to become the Global Leader in Sustainable Energy Solutions requires Vestas to sustain a talented, agile, and cost-effective organisation. This combined with the long-term performance of Vestas and the corporate values - Simplicity, Collaboration, Accountability, and Passion - guides the overall principles for and the individual elements of remuneration for both the Board and Executive Management. To ensure that Vestas' remuneration promotes both strategic goals as well as long-term value creation and sustainability, the remuneration includes both fixed remuneration, short-term incentives, and long-term incentives. Remuneration of Executive Management is related to the result of Vestas' financial and sustainable performance through incentives. Vestas' financial health and performance is directly linked to its abilities to invest in research and development, thereby paving the way for even better solutions to provide the world with sustainable energy.
Remuneration Report 2022
The Remuneration Report has been prepared in accordance with section 139b of the Danish Companies Act and the European Commission Guidelines on the standardised presentation of the remuneration report under Directive 2007/36/EC, as amended by Directive (EU) 2017/828 as regards the encouragement of long-term shareholder engagement (the Guidelines).
The information included in the Remuneration Report has partly been derived from the audited annual reports of Vestas for the financial years 2018-20222 with additional information to support the explanation of the remuneration of the Board and Executive Management. All amounts are included in EUR, gross.
In 2022, when the Annual General Meeting was held, the Remuneration Report for 2021 was approved without any remarks for changes in the Remuneration Report for 2022.
Compliance with the Remuneration Policy
The remuneration of the Board and the Executive Management complies with the guidelines and framework set out in the Remuneration Policy. There has been no derogation from the Remuneration Policy.
The Remuneration Policy can be found on our corporate website.
Financial reports can be found on our corporate website.
For the year 2022, Vestas' revenue amounted to EUR 14.5bn, with an EBIT margin before special items of (8.0) percent, and total investments, excl. acquisitions of subsidiaries and any financial investments, of EUR 758m. The value of the combined order backlog increased from EUR 45.9bn in 2021 to EUR 49.5bn in 2022.
As a result of the performance in 2022, the Board proposes to the Annual General Meeting that no dividend be paid to the shareholders.
In 2022, shareholders elected one new member to the Board while one member resigned. 1 March 2022, Hans Martin Smith was appointed CFO and Executive Management now consist of Henrik Andersen, CEO, and Hans Martin Smith, CFO.
The Nomination & Compensation Committee (NCC) met five times in 2022 and had regular follow-up on the performance of Vestas and the link to the expected incentive pay-out, discussed the future position and succession for Board and Executive Management, performed an external review of the executive benchmarking approach, and discussed and proposed the future incentive design for Executive Management.
