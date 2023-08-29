Back to news

Press Release: 15:00 CEST • 29 Aug 2023

News release from Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Aarhus, 29 August 2023

The energy transition requires the wind industry and Vestas to scale and mature at unprecedented levels, and a key aspect is our continued ability to attract, develop, and retain our employees. For Vestas to succeed in this, we will continue to evolve our culture and People & Culture (P&C) services and operations across our entire business. As a next step in this evolution, Vestas is today announcing we will change Chief People & Culture officer, following Kerstin Knapp's decision to pursue a career outside Vestas.

"I want to thank Kerstin on behalf of Executive Management and our Board of Directors for her contribution to elevating People & Culture within Vestas, and the leading role Kerstin has played in strengthening people leadership on all levels within Vestas. We will continue to evolve our P&C organisation, building best-in-class P&C services and developing talents and leaders, and I look forward to working with Kerstin's successor and the rest of the management team on this evolution. Kerstin will now pursue a career outside of Vestas, and we wish her all the best with her next steps in her career", says Henrik Andersen, President and CEO, Vestas.

Kerstin Knapp, outgoing CPCO of Vestas, says "I have truly enjoyed being part of Vestas, and I want to thank all of Vestas' more than 29,000 employees for their passion and collaboration during my time there. Vestas has an important journey ahead, where Vestas' ability to become employer of choice and offer an inclusive culture and great P&C Services will be key for future success."

Kerstin Knapp joined the company in 2020 and has led our efforts to reinforce Vestas' culture, leadership and P&C Services during a challenging period that included a pandemic, a cyber-attack and an energy crisis. Kerstin Knapp will have her last day at Vestas on 31 August.

The process for finding a new Chief People & Culture Officer has commenced and follows Vestas' Executive Management nomination process, which includes both internal and external candidates. Once finalised, we will announce Kerstin Knapp's successor in due time.



For more information, please contact:

Anders Riis

Vice President, Communications

Mail: ANPRR@vestas.com

Tel: +45 4181 3922



About Vestas

Vestas is the energy industry's global partner on sustainable energy solutions. We design, manufacture, install, and service onshore and offshore wind turbines across the globe, and with more than 151 GW of wind turbines in 86 countries, we have installed more wind power than anyone else. Through our industry-leading smart data capabilities and unparalleled more than 129 GW of wind turbines under service, we use data to interpret, forecast, and exploit wind resources and deliver best-in-class wind power solutions. Together with our customers, Vestas' more than 29,000 employees are bringing the world sustainable energy solutions to power a bright future.

