    VWS   DK0061539921

VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S

(VWS)
  Report
03/22 10:06:16 am
219.4 DKK   -6.80%
VESTAS WIND A/S : Notification of Executive's transaction with Vestas shares
PU
03/08Danish Wind Turbine Maker Vestas Lands New Order in Brazil; Shares Up 7%
MT
03/08Vestas wins 194 MW in Brazil
AQ
Vestas Wind A/S : Notification of Executive's transaction with Vestas shares

03/09/2022 | 09:42am EST
Company Announcement: 15:24 CET • 09 Mar 2022
Notification of Executive's transaction with Vestas shares

Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Aarhus, 9 March 2022
Company announcement no. 06/2022

In accordance with Article 19 (3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, Vestas Wind Systems A/S is required to disclose information regarding trading in Vestas Wind Systems A/S shares and securities by Executives and persons closely associated with an Executive.

The statement is based on a report which Vestas Wind Systems A/S has received from one of the Executives, see appendix.

Contact details
Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Denmark

Mathias Dalsten, Vice President
Investor Relations
Tel: +45 2829 5383

Disclaimer

Vestas Wind Systems A/S published this content on 09 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2022 14:41:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
