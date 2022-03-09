Vestas Wind A/S : Notification of Executive's transaction with Vestas shares

Back to news
Company Announcement: 15:24 CET • 09 Mar 2022
Notification of Executive's transaction with Vestas shares
Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Aarhus, 9 March 2022
Company announcement no. 06/2022
In accordance with Article 19 (3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, Vestas Wind Systems A/S is required to disclose information regarding trading in Vestas Wind Systems A/S shares and securities by Executives and persons closely associated with an Executive.
The statement is based on a report which Vestas Wind Systems A/S has received from one of the Executives, see appendix.
