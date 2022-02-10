Log in
    VWS   DK0061539921

VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S

(VWS)
Vestas Wind A/S : Remuneration Report 2021

02/10/2022

02/10/2022 | 03:30am EST
Remuneration Report 2021

This report is prepared according to section 139b of the Danish Companies Act - the accounting period 1 January 2021 - 31 December 2021

Preface Introduction Board of Directors Executive Management Development Statements

Preface

This remuneration report ("Remuneration Report") provides the overview of the total remuneration received by the Board of Directors (the Board) and the Executive Management of Vestas Wind Systems A/S, CVR no. 10403782 (the Company), during the financial year 2021 with comparative figures for the past five years. Executive Management refers in this Remuneration Report only to members of the Executive Management of the Company registered as such with the Danish Business Authority. This is currently the Group President & CEO (CEO) and the Executive Vice President & CFO (CFO).

The remuneration of the Board and Executive Management during the past financial year has been provided in accordance with the Remuneration Policy 1 of the Company adopted by the Annual General Meeting on 7 April 2021 (the Remuneration Policy).

The overall objective of the Remuneration Policy is to attract, motivate, and retain qualified members of the Board and Executive Management, to align the interests of the Board and Executive Management with the interests of the Company's shareholders and stakeholders as well as to support Vestas' strategic goals and promote value creation aligned to the interest of the shareholders. Vestas' vision of becoming the global leader in sustainable energy solutions requires Vestas to sustain a talented, agile, and cost-effective organisation. This combined with the long-term performance of the Company and the corporate values - Simplicity, Collaboration, Accountability, and Passion - guides the overall principles for and the individual elements of remuneration for both the Board and Executive Management. To ensure that Vestas' remuneration promotes both strategic goals as well as long-term value creation and sustainability, the remuneration includes both fixed remuneration, short-term incentives, and long-term incentives. Remuneration of Executive Management is related to the result of Vestas' financial and sustainable performance through incentives. Vestas' financial health and performance is directly linked to its abilities to invest in research and development, thereby paving the way for even better solutions to provide the world with sustainable energy.

Remuneration Report 2021

The Remuneration Report has been prepared in accordance with section 139b of the Danish Companies Act and the European Commission Guidelines on the standardised presentation of the remuneration report under Directive 2007/36/EC, as amended by Directive (EU) 2017/828 as regards the encouragement of long-term shareholder engagement (the Guidelines).

The information included in the Remuneration Report has partly been derived from the audited annual reports of Vestas for the financial years 2017-20212 with additional information to support the explanation of the remuneration of the Board and Executive Management. All amounts are included in EUR, gross.

In 2021, when the Annual General Meeting was held, the Remuneration Report for 2020 was presented without any remarks for changes in the Remuneration Report for 2021.

Compliance with the Remuneration Policy

The remuneration of the Board and the Executive Management complies with the guidelines and framework set out in the Remuneration Policy. There has been no derogation from the Remuneration Policy.

1 The Remuneration Policy can be found on our corporate website. 2 Financial reports can be found on our corporate website.

Classification: Public

Preface

Introduction

Board of Directors

Executive Management

Development

Statements

Introduction

Contents

Introduction………………………………………………….

3

Board of Directors……………………………………………

5

Executive Management………………………………………

9

Development in financial performance and remuneration…..

19

Statements……………………………………………………

22

V164-9.5 MWTM

Northwester 2 wind farm

Northwester 2 is a 219 MW offshore wind farm located in the North Sea, approx. 52 km off the coast of Ostend, Belgium.

Classification: Public

Preface

Introduction

Board of Directors

Executive Management

Development

Statements

For the year 2021, Vestas' revenue amounted to EUR15.6bn, with an EBIT margin before special items of 3.0 percent, and total investments, excl. acquisitions of subsidiaries and any financial investments, of EUR 813m. Compared to 2020, revenue increased while earnings decreased. The value of the combined order backlog increased from EUR 43bn to EUR47bn.

As a result of the performance in 2021, the Board proposes to the Annual General Meeting that a dividend of DKK 0.37 per share be distributed to the shareholders, compared to DKK 8.45 last year, and equivalent to 30.0 percent of the net profit for the year.

In 2021, shareholders elected one new member to the Board while one member resigned. Executive Management stayed consistent with Henrik Andersen, CEO, and Marika Fredriksson, CFO.

The Nomination & Compensation Committee met six times in 2021 and had regular follow-up on the performance of Vestas and the link to the expected incentive pay-out, discussed the future position and succession for Board and Executive Management, performed an external review of the executive benchmarking approach, and discussed and proposed the future incentive design for Executive Management.

Remuneration at a glance - 2021

The Board

Fixed board committee fee

Fixed board fee

Base fee

Base fee

Chairman - EUR 180,000

5%

Chairman - EUR 63,000

5%

Deputy chairman - EUR 120,000

5%

Members- EUR 35,000

5%

Members - EUR 60,000

5%

Pension

Members of the Board do not receive pension

Benefits

Members of the Board do not receive benefits or variable pay

Shareholding

The Board - 159,245 shares 5%

The Executive Management

Fixed pay and shareholding

Annual bonus

Long term incentive plan

Base salary

Actual % of base salary

2016-2018 LTIP vesting outcome

CEO - EUR 1.68m

4%

CEO / CFO - 0%

CEO - EUR 0

CFO - EUR 1.06m

2%

CFO - EUR 1.94m

Pension

No pension entitlement

Total benefits (company car and insurance)

EUR 79,988

Shareholding

CEO / CFO - 309,299 shares 12 %

2021 bonus scorecard outcome

2021 Performance effect

No payout

Performance index: 13.0

CEO - (108,750) shares forfeited

CFO - (47,125) shares forfeited

Classification: Public

Preface Introduction Board of Directors Executive Management Development Statements

Board of Directors

-> Fixed remuneration

-> Shareholding obligations

Classification: Public

V136-3.45 MWTM

Lal Lal Wind Farm

LaL LaL Wind Farm is a 228 MW onshore wind power project. It is located in Victoria, Australia.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Vestas Wind Systems A/S published this content on 10 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2022 08:29:27 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
