Vestas Wind A/S : Remuneration Report 2021

Preface

This remuneration report ("Remuneration Report") provides the overview of the total remuneration received by the Board of Directors (the Board) and the Executive Management of Vestas Wind Systems A/S, CVR no. 10403782 (the Company), during the financial year 2021 with comparative figures for the past five years. Executive Management refers in this Remuneration Report only to members of the Executive Management of the Company registered as such with the Danish Business Authority. This is currently the Group President & CEO (CEO) and the Executive Vice President & CFO (CFO).

The remuneration of the Board and Executive Management during the past financial year has been provided in accordance with the Remuneration Policy 1 of the Company adopted by the Annual General Meeting on 7 April 2021 (the Remuneration Policy).

The overall objective of the Remuneration Policy is to attract, motivate, and retain qualified members of the Board and Executive Management, to align the interests of the Board and Executive Management with the interests of the Company's shareholders and stakeholders as well as to support Vestas' strategic goals and promote value creation aligned to the interest of the shareholders. Vestas' vision of becoming the global leader in sustainable energy solutions requires Vestas to sustain a talented, agile, and cost-effective organisation. This combined with the long-term performance of the Company and the corporate values - Simplicity, Collaboration, Accountability, and Passion - guides the overall principles for and the individual elements of remuneration for both the Board and Executive Management. To ensure that Vestas' remuneration promotes both strategic goals as well as long-term value creation and sustainability, the remuneration includes both fixed remuneration, short-term incentives, and long-term incentives. Remuneration of Executive Management is related to the result of Vestas' financial and sustainable performance through incentives. Vestas' financial health and performance is directly linked to its abilities to invest in research and development, thereby paving the way for even better solutions to provide the world with sustainable energy.