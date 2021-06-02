Vestas Wind A/S : Notification of Executive's transaction with Vestas shares

Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Aarhus, 01 June 2021

Company announcement no. 15/2021



In accordance with Article 19 (3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, Vestas Wind Systems A/S is required to disclose information regarding trading in Vestas Wind Systems A/S shares and securities by Executives and persons closely associated with an Executive.

The statement is based on a report which Vestas Wind Systems A/S has received from one of the Executives, see appendix.

Contact details

Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Denmark

Mathias Dalsten, Senior Director

Investor Relations

Tel: +45 2829 5383

Download attachments 210601 15 Company Announcement