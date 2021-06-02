Log in
Vestas Wind A/S : Notification of Executive's transaction with Vestas shares

06/02/2021
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Notification of Executive's transaction with Vestas shares

Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Aarhus, 01 June 2021
Company announcement no. 15/2021

In accordance with Article 19 (3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, Vestas Wind Systems A/S is required to disclose information regarding trading in Vestas Wind Systems A/S shares and securities by Executives and persons closely associated with an Executive.

The statement is based on a report which Vestas Wind Systems A/S has received from one of the Executives, see appendix.

Contact details

Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Denmark

Mathias Dalsten, Senior Director
Investor Relations
Tel: +45 2829 5383

Download attachments210601 15 Company Announcement

Disclaimer

Vestas Wind Systems A/S published this content on 01 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2021 17:16:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
