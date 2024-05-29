Back to news

Press Release: 09:00 CEST • 29 May 2024

News release from Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Aarhus, 29 May 2024

Vestas continues to evolve our organisation to reflect our customers' and broader value chain's needs and is today announcing the next step in this evolution. This step entails Vestas uniting our Technology organisation (CTO) and Manufacturing & Global Procurement organisation (COO) into one Technology and Operations organisation (CTOO). The united CTOO organisation will become the foundation for one enterprise-wide industrial system within Vestas and will be headed by our current Chief Technology Officer, Anders Nielsen. The united CTOO-organisation is a natural next step in Vestas' evolution of technology and product introductions, as well as manufacturing ramp-up by simplifying interfaces both within Vestas and across the value chain.

The united CTOO organisation utilises building blocksfrom our current global and regional operating model to minimise impact on operations and safeguard deliveries and project execution in 2024. The CTOO organisation is expected to be fully implemented during the third quarter of 2024. With Anders Nielsen becoming CTOO, our current COO, Tommy Rahbek Nielsen, has decided to pursue opportunities outside of Vestas after more than 25 years at Vestas. Tommy will leave Vestas by end of June 2024, following a handover of his responsibilities.

Henrik Andersen, Group President & CEO, says: "Vestas has built a strong backlog across onshore, offshore, and service towards the end of this decade, and we are today announcing the next step in our organisational evolution to deliver on our customer commitments. The united CTOO-organisation will help accelerate ramp-up and industrialisation across Vestas and the industry by simplifying interfaces, collaboration and strengthening our end-to-end approach. I'm very pleased Anders Nielsen has accepted to continue leading Vestas' industrialisation forward, and I want to thank Tommy Rahbek Nielsen for his incredible contribution to Vestas for more than 25 years. In the role as COO, Tommy was pivotal in keeping Vestas running during the pandemic, and he has done an excellent job in maturing our COO-organisation to a level that enables us to take the next step for the benefit of Vestas."

Creating the CTOO organisation is only expected to impact senior management roles and not entail any restructuring at an operational level.



