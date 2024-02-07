Stock VWS VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S
Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Equities

VWS

DK0061539921

Renewable Energy Equipment & Services

Market Closed - Nasdaq Copenhagen
 10:59:54 2024-02-07 am EST 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
200.2 DKK +6.36% Intraday chart for Vestas Wind Systems A/S +1.80% -6.58%
06:50pm VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : Encouraging finish to 2023; 2024 outlook unlikely to drive meaningful consensus revision Alphavalue
06:23pm Global markets live: Amgen, Chipotle, Ford, Gilead, VF Corp... Our Logo
Latest news about Vestas Wind Systems A/S

News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day - Wednesday at 11 AM ET DJ
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : UBS reaffirms its Buy rating ZD
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : Bernstein reiterates its Buy rating ZD
Wind power giants warn of 2024 blow RE
News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day - Wednesday at 7 AM ET DJ
PNE Secures Clearance for Two Wind Farm Projects in Germany MT
Vestas Beats Profit, Revenue Views After Record Order Intake -- Update DJ
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : JP Morgan remains Neutral ZD
News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day - Wednesday at 4 AM ET DJ
Transcript : Vestas Wind Systems A/S, 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 07, 2024
European shares flat as Deutsche Post's slide offsets earnings bump RE
Wind power giants give bleak view of 2024 as challenges persist RE
Vestas Beats Profit, Revenue Views After Record Order Intake DJ
Vestas Wind Systems Returns to Profit in FY23; Revenue Up MT
Wind turbine maker Vestas' Q4 profit beats expectations, drops dividend RE
Wind turbine maker Vestas cuts dividend, Q4 profit beats expectations RE
Vestas Wind Systems A/S Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2024 CI
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : Deutsche Bank is Neutral ZD
Capacity of wind power plants in German waters increased by five percent DP
Stock pickers power up battered renewables as rates fall RE
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : JP Morgan sticks Neutral ZD
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : Receives a Buy rating from UBS ZD
ArcelorMittal: sustainable steel chosen for offshore wind turbines CF

Chart Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Chart Vestas Wind Systems A/S
Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S is the world's leading manufacturer of wind turbines. Net sales by activity break down as follows: - sale of wind turbines and wind energy production systems (78.2%): 3,126 turbines and systems (with a total capacity of 13,328 MW) delivered in 2022. The group also sells replacement parts; - services (21.8%): notably maintenance services and warranty extension agreements. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Denmark (3.9%), the United Kingdom (6%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (44.1%), the United States (20.5%), Americas (14.8%) and Asia/Pacific (10.7%).
Sector
Renewable Energy Equipment & Services
Calendar
2024-02-06 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR)
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
24
Last Close Price
25.24 EUR
Average target price
28.31 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+12.18%
Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Wind Systems & Equipment

1st Jan change Capi.
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S Stock Vestas Wind Systems A/S
-6.58% 27 370 M $
SUZLON ENERGY LIMITED Stock Suzlon Energy Limited
+28.93% 7 867 M $
SANY HEAVY ENERGY CO., LTD. Stock Sany Heavy Energy Co., Ltd.
-5.66% 4 416 M $
GOLDWIND SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. Stock Goldwind Science And Technology Co., Ltd.
-10.00% 3 649 M $
TITAN WIND ENERGY (SUZHOU) CO.,LTD Stock Titan Wind Energy (Suzhou) Co.,Ltd
-14.91% 2 255 M $
INOX WIND LIMITED Stock Inox Wind Limited
+8.58% 2 075 M $
CS WIND CORPORATION Stock CS Wind Corporation
-19.37% 1 707 M $
DAJIN HEAVY INDUSTRY CO.,LTD. Stock Dajin Heavy Industry Co.,Ltd.
-25.54% 1 651 M $
CENTURY WIND POWER CO., LTD. Stock Century Wind Power Co., Ltd.
+48.12% 1 433 M $
JIANGSU HAILI WIND POWER EQUIPMENT TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. Stock Jiangsu Haili Wind Power Equipment Technology Co., Ltd.
-33.96% 1 168 M $
Wind Systems & Equipment
