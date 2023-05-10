|
Vestas Wind Systems : Green shoots visible but it's too early to label this a turnaround
© Alphavalue 2023
|
|All news about VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S
|
|
|
|Analyst Recommendations on VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2023
|
15 069 M
16 510 M
16 510 M
|Net income 2023
|
62,8 M
68,8 M
68,8 M
|Net cash 2023
|
176 M
192 M
192 M
|P/E ratio 2023
|454x
|Yield 2023
|0,09%
|
|Capitalization
|
26 276 M
28 790 M
28 790 M
|EV / Sales 2023
|1,73x
|EV / Sales 2024
|1,43x
|Nbr of Employees
|28 438
|Free-Float
|99,5%
|
|Chart VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Neutral
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|HOLD
|Number of Analysts
|25
|Last Close Price
|26,11 €
|Average target price
|28,96 €
|Spread / Average Target
|10,9%