Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Vestas Wind Systems A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VWS   DK0061539921

VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S

(VWS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  10:59:45 2023-05-10 am EDT
201.65 DKK   +3.73%
12:46pVestas Wind Systems : Green shoots visible but it's too early to label this a turnaround
Alphavalue
11:36aGlobal markets live: Airbnb, Electronics Arts, Continental, Rivian, Microsoft...
MS
11:07aVESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : Receives a Buy rating from Jefferies
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Vestas Wind Systems : Green shoots visible but it's too early to label this a turnaround

05/10/2023 | 12:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


© Alphavalue 2023
All news about VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S
12:46pVestas Wind Systems : Green shoots visible but it's too early to lab..
Alphavalue
11:36aGlobal markets live: Airbnb, Electronics Arts, Continental, Rivian, ..
MS
11:07aVESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : Receives a Buy rating from Jefferies
MD
08:30aVESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : Buy rating from Bernstein
MD
08:14aVESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : UBS gives a Buy rating
MD
05:33aVESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
04:27aVESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : JP Morgan reiterates its Sell rating
MD
04:00aTranscript : Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 10, 2023
CI
03:00aNotification of Executives' transactions with Vestas shares
AQ
02:41aVestas Swung to 1Q Profit, Backs 2023 Guidance
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 15 069 M 16 510 M 16 510 M
Net income 2023 62,8 M 68,8 M 68,8 M
Net cash 2023 176 M 192 M 192 M
P/E ratio 2023 454x
Yield 2023 0,09%
Capitalization 26 276 M 28 790 M 28 790 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,73x
EV / Sales 2024 1,43x
Nbr of Employees 28 438
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S
Duration : Period :
Vestas Wind Systems A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 26,11 €
Average target price 28,96 €
Spread / Average Target 10,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Henrik Andersen President & Group Chief Executive Officer
Hans-Martin Smith Chief Financial Officer
Anders Erik Runevad Chairman
Anders Nielsen Chief Technology Officer
Tommy Rahbek Nielsen Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S-3.81%28 790
XINJIANG GOLDWIND SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.0.18%6 109
TITAN WIND ENERGY (SUZHOU) CO.,LTD-7.47%3 635
XIANGTAN ELECTRIC MANUFACTURING CO. LTD.-4.36%3 443
DAJIN HEAVY INDUSTRY CO.,LTD.-22.67%2 948
CS WIND CORPORATION12.94%2 431
This content is reserved for premium subscribers
To unlock exclusive news, subscribe to Premium!
Maximize your earnings and get expert advice
to become a successful investor with our premium subscription
$50/month
Subscribe
Already a member/customer? Log In
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer