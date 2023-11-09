Stock VWS VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S
PDF Report : Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Equities

VWS

DK0061539921

Renewable Energy Equipment & Services

Market Closed - Nasdaq Copenhagen
Other stock markets
 10:59:44 2023-11-09 am EST
169.36 DKK -2.10% +7.03% -16.20%
06:56pm VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : Strong beat across the board, 2023 margin expected to turn positive Alphavalue
03:26pm VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : Gets a Sell rating from JP Morgan ZD
Latest news about Vestas Wind Systems A/S

VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : Strong beat across the board, 2023 margin expected to turn positive Alphavalue
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : Gets a Sell rating from JP Morgan ZD
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : Gets a Sell rating from Barclays ZD
Nordic Stocks Moved Upward Wednesday; Vestas Wind Systems Topped Leaders DJ
Dpa-AFX Overview: COMPANIES from 08.11.2023 - 15:15 DP
Portugal Investigates Green Hydrogen Project Over Corruption Allegations MT
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : JP Morgan reiterates its Sell rating ZD
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : Jefferies keeps its Buy rating ZD
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : Receives a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs ZD
Transcript : Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 08, 2023 CI
Insurers, financial cos weigh on European shares RE
Vestas Earnings Beat Expectations on Strong Service Business and Pricing DJ
Vestas Wind Systems Logs Higher Q3 Revenue, Narrows FY23 Revenue Guidance MT
Vestas posts Q3 operating profit above forecast RE
Vestas Wind Systems A/S Revises Revenue Guidance for the Full Year 2023 CI
Vestas Wind Systems A/S Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 CI
Deals targeted in corruption probe that led Portugal PM to step down RE
Vestas Receives New Turbines Supply, Service Order for German Wind Project MT
Vestas Wins 42 MW Project in Germany CI
Wind power companies sue authorities for inaction DP
Denmark's Vestas Lands Wind Turbine Order for German Project MT
Vestas Wins First V172-7.2 MW Wind Turbine Order for 43 MW Project in Germany CI
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Buy rating ZD
Vestas Inaugurates a New Seoul Office in South Korea CI
Wind power shares pick up - Positive news for sector DP

Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S is the world's leading manufacturer of wind turbines. Net sales by activity break down as follows: - sale of wind turbines and wind energy production systems (78.2%): 3,126 turbines and systems (with a total capacity of 13,328 MW) delivered in 2022. The group also sells replacement parts; - services (21.8%): notably maintenance services and warranty extension agreements. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Denmark (3.9%), the United Kingdom (6%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (44.1%), the United States (20.5%), Americas (14.8%) and Asia/Pacific (10.7%).
Renewable Energy Equipment & Services
2023-11-28 - Danske Bank Winter Seminar
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
24
Last Close Price
23.19EUR
Average target price
27.11EUR
Spread / Average Target
+16.88%
Company calendar

Sector Wind Systems & Equipment

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S Stock Vestas Wind Systems A/S
-16.20% 24 991 M $
SUZLON ENERGY LIMITED Stock Suzlon Energy Limited
+251.89% 6 117 M $
SANY HEAVY ENERGY CO., LTD. Stock Sany Heavy Energy Co., Ltd.
+1.16% 4 856 M $
GOLDWIND SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. Stock Goldwind Science And Technology Co., Ltd.
-17.36% 4 676 M $
TITAN WIND ENERGY (SUZHOU) CO.,LTD Stock Titan Wind Energy (Suzhou) Co.,Ltd
-9.05% 3 404 M $
DAJIN HEAVY INDUSTRY CO.,LTD. Stock Dajin Heavy Industry Co.,Ltd.
-33.67% 2 424 M $
CS WIND CORPORATION Stock CS Wind Corporation
-29.58% 1 519 M $
JINLEI TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. Stock Jinlei Technology Co., Ltd.
-24.58% 1 348 M $
SHANGHAI TAISHENG WIND POWER EQUIPMENT CO., LTD. Stock Shanghai Taisheng Wind Power Equipment Co., Ltd.
+42.26% 1 312 M $
WINDEY ENERGY TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD. Stock Windey Energy Technology Group Co., Ltd.
-26.16% 1 048 M $
Wind Systems & Equipment
