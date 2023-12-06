Stock VWS VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S
Add to a list
To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up
PDF Report : Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Equities

VWS

DK0061539921

Renewable Energy Equipment & Services

Market Closed - Nasdaq Copenhagen
Other stock markets
 10:59:58 2023-12-06 am EST 		Intraday chart for Vestas Wind Systems A/S 5-day change 1st Jan Change
191.62 DKK +0.94% +4.97% -5.19%
05:20pm Wind Turbine Manufacturers - 2023 recap and key factors going into 2024 Alphavalue
Dec. 04 Vestas Wind Systems Signs MoU With DTEK for Second Phase of Ukraine Project MT
This content is reserved for Premium subscribers
To unlock exclusive news, subscribe to Premium!
Already a customer? Log In

Latest news about Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Wind Turbine Manufacturers - 2023 recap and key factors going into 2024 Alphavalue
Vestas Wind Systems Signs MoU With DTEK for Second Phase of Ukraine Project MT
Vestas and DTEK B.V. Sign MOU on Ukraine's Wind Energy Project CI
Vestas: order for wind farm in Japan CF
Vestas Lands Wind Turbine Orders in Japan from Eurus Energy Holdings MT
Vestas Wins 46 MW Order in Japan CI
Factbox-How will Japan reach its ambitious goal in offshore wind energy? RE
Foreign wind power players urge Japan to scale up offshore auctions RE
Denmark’s Vestas Lands Wind Turbine Order for US Project MT
Vestas Secures 203 MW Order for V163-4.5 MW Wind Turbines in the USA CI
Berenberg Lifts Vestas to Buy Amid Breezy Margins Growth MT
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : Raised to Buy by Berenberg ZD
Vestas Books Order for Seven Wind Turbines from SAB WindTeam MT
Vestas Wins 43 MW Project in Germany CI
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : Buy rating from Bernstein ZD
Engie: agreement with Vestas for wind power project CF
Vestas receives order from Engie in the USA CF
Vestas Lands Wind Turbine Order in US from Engie Unit MT
Vestas Wind Systems A/S Secures 270 Mw Order for V163-4.5 MW Wind Turbines in the USA CI
Denmark's Vestas Lands Wind Turbine Order in US MT
Vestas Wind Systems A/S Secures 239 MW Order for V163-4.5 MW Wind Turbines in the USA CI
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : Receives a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs ZD
Singapore Stocks Remain in Red; Meta Health Shares Zoom 13% on Deal to Sell China Unit for 17 Million Yuan MT
Marco Polo Marine Signs Agreement to Deploy Commissioning Service Operations Vessel in Asia MT
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : JP Morgan drops its Sell rating ZD

Chart Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Chart Vestas Wind Systems A/S
More charts

Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S is the world's leading manufacturer of wind turbines. Net sales by activity break down as follows: - sale of wind turbines and wind energy production systems (78.2%): 3,126 turbines and systems (with a total capacity of 13,328 MW) delivered in 2022. The group also sells replacement parts; - services (21.8%): notably maintenance services and warranty extension agreements. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Denmark (3.9%), the United Kingdom (6%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (44.1%), the United States (20.5%), Americas (14.8%) and Asia/Pacific (10.7%).
Sector
Renewable Energy Equipment & Services
Calendar
2023-12-05 - Berenberg European Conference
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
24
Last Close Price
25.46EUR
Average target price
27.4EUR
Spread / Average Target
+7.59%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Wind Systems & Equipment

1st Jan change Capi.
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S Stock Vestas Wind Systems A/S
-5.19% 27 737 M $
SUZLON ENERGY LIMITED Stock Suzlon Energy Limited
+267.45% 6 476 M $
SANY HEAVY ENERGY CO., LTD. Stock Sany Heavy Energy Co., Ltd.
-3.31% 4 787 M $
GOLDWIND SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. Stock Goldwind Science And Technology Co., Ltd.
-24.36% 4 381 M $
TITAN WIND ENERGY (SUZHOU) CO.,LTD Stock Titan Wind Energy (Suzhou) Co.,Ltd
-18.70% 3 091 M $
DAJIN HEAVY INDUSTRY CO.,LTD. Stock Dajin Heavy Industry Co.,Ltd.
-38.84% 2 281 M $
CS WIND CORPORATION Stock CS Wind Corporation
-23.11% 1 650 M $
JINLEI TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. Stock Jinlei Technology Co., Ltd.
-29.47% 1 300 M $
SHANGHAI TAISHENG WIND POWER EQUIPMENT CO., LTD. Stock Shanghai Taisheng Wind Power Equipment Co., Ltd.
+35.29% 1 290 M $
INOX WIND LIMITED Stock Inox Wind Limited
+216.72% 1 276 M $
Wind Systems & Equipment
  1. Stock
  2. Equities
  3. Stock Vestas Wind Systems A/S - Nasdaq Copenhagen
  4. News Vestas Wind Systems A/S
  5. Wind Turbine Manufacturers - 2023 recap and key factors going into 2024
As early as today, start finding the best investment opportunities!
Optimize my profits
fermer