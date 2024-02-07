COPENHAGEN, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Vestas, the world's largest maker of wind turbines, on Wednesday lowered its dividend as it reported a higher than expected fourth-quarter adjusted operating profit. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Anna Ringstrom)
Vestas Wind Systems A/S
Equities
VWS
DK0061539921
Renewable Energy Equipment & Services
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|188.2 DKK
|+0.90%
|-3.06%
|-12.17%
|07:58am
|Wind turbine maker Vestas cuts dividend, Q4 profit beats expectations
|RE
|Feb. 02
|VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : Deutsche Bank is Neutral
|ZD
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-12.17%
|27 370 M $
|+28.80%
|7 867 M $
|-8.28%
|4 416 M $
|-13.00%
|3 649 M $
|+6.18%
|2 075 M $
|-22.67%
|2 255 M $
|-22.08%
|1 707 M $
|-30.47%
|1 651 M $
|+48.12%
|1 433 M $
|-35.08%
|1 168 M $
- Stock
- Equities
- Stock Vestas Wind Systems A/S - Nasdaq Copenhagen
- News Vestas Wind Systems A/S
- Wind turbine maker Vestas cuts dividend, Q4 profit beats expectations