COPENHAGEN, May 2 (Reuters) - Vestas, the world's largest maker of wind turbines, reported on Thursday a surprise operating loss in the first quarter but kept its full-year guidance unchanged.
(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Anna Ringstrom)
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|186.8 DKK
|-0.82%
|+0.67%
|-12.81%
|07:52am
|Wind turbine maker Vestas reports Q1 operating loss
|RE
|Apr. 25
|VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : UBS keeps its Buy rating
|ZD
COPENHAGEN, May 2 (Reuters) - Vestas, the world's largest maker of wind turbines, reported on Thursday a surprise operating loss in the first quarter but kept its full-year guidance unchanged.
(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Anna Ringstrom)
|Wind turbine maker Vestas reports Q1 operating loss
|RE
|VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : UBS keeps its Buy rating
|ZD
|VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
|ZD
|Equinor upbeat about investor interest in US offshore wind farm
|RE
|TransAlta Begins Commercial Electricity Production at White Rock Wind Facilities, Increases U.S. Renewables to 820 MW
|MT
|EU target for offshore wind energy still a long way off
|DP
|Vestas Signs Memorandum of Understanding with Maersk, South Korea's Jeonnam Province, and Mokpo City
|CI
|VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : Buy rating from RBC
|ZD
|Chinese wind turbine makers involvement in EU projects
|RE
|Renewable energy funds see outflows on concerns over growth, policies
|RE
|China says EU's wind turbine subsidy probe 'discriminatory'
|RE
|Vestas Wind Systems A/S Announces Board of Directors Changes
|CI
|Windar wins turbine contract and expects to report a swing to profit
|AN
|VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : DZ Bank is Neutral
|ZD
|Global markets live: UBS, AT&T, Tesla, United Airlines, Humana, Wanda...
|VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : Gets a Neutral rating from JP Morgan
|ZD
|Vestas Bags Wind Turbine Order for US Wind Project
|MT
|Vestas Wins 77-MW Order for Wind Farm in South Korea
|MT
|Vestas Secures Wind Turbine Order from Edison Rinnovabili in Italy
|MT
|Vestas Lands Wind Turbine Order from Eolus in Sweden
|MT
|Vestas Secures 554 MW Order for V163-4.5 MW in the USA
|CI
|Vestas Wins 81 MW Order in Italy
|CI
|Vestas Secures 77 Mw Order in South Korea
|CI
|Vestas Secures 88 Mw Order for Three Projects in Sweden
|CI
|VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : Gets a Neutral rating from Jefferies
|ZD
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-12.81%
|26.93B
|+9.16%
|6.78B
|+0.45%
|4.78B
|-4.62%
|3.95B
|-10.52%
|2.58B
|+25.87%
|2.45B
|-21.00%
|1.85B
|+59.80%
|1.74B
|-25.21%
|1.57B
|-17.73%
|1.46B