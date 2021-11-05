Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Vestas Wind Systems A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
       DK0010268606

VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Nasdaq Copenhagen - 06/01
238.1 DKK   +0.55%
02:59pNotification of Executive's transactions with Vestas shares
PU
02:48pNotification of Executive's transactions with Vestas shares
AQ
09:45aVESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : Kepler Cheuvreux keeps its Buy rating
MD
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Notification of Executive's transactions with Vestas shares

11/05/2021 | 02:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Back to news
Company Announcement: 18:47 • 05 Nov 2021
Notification of Executive's transactions with Vestas shares

Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Aarhus, 5 November 2021
Company announcement no. 21/2021

In accordance with Article 19 (3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, Vestas Wind Systems A/S is required to disclose information regarding trading in Vestas Wind Systems A/S shares and securities by Executives and persons closely associated with an Executive.

The statement is based on a report which Vestas Wind Systems A/S has received from one of the Executives on 5 November 2021, see appendix.


Contact details
Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Denmark

Mathias Dalsten, Vice President
Investor Relations
Tel: +45 2829 5383

Disclaimer

Vestas Wind Systems A/S published this content on 05 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2021 18:58:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S
02:59pNotification of Executive's transactions with Vestas shares
PU
02:48pNotification of Executive's transactions with Vestas shares
AQ
09:45aVESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : Kepler Cheuvreux keeps its Buy rating
MD
11/04VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : Berenberg gives a Buy rating
MD
11/04VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : Deutsche Bank reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
11/04VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : Sell rating from Credit Suisse
MD
11/03VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : JP Morgan sticks Neutral
MD
11/03Notification of transactions with Vestas shares by Executive and closely related party
AQ
11/03VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : Bernstein remains its Buy rating
MD
11/03Notification of Executive's transaction with Vestas shares
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S
More recommendations
Chart VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S
Duration : Period :
Vestas Wind Systems A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Henrik Andersen President & Group Chief Executive Officer
Marika Fredriksson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Bert Åke Stefan Nordberg Chairman
Anders Nielsen Chief Technology Officer & EVP-Power Solutions
Tommy Rahbek Nielsen Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S-17.75%34 321
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.-41.43%15 219
XINJIANG GOLDWIND SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.44.28%13 022
TITAN WIND ENERGY (SUZHOU) CO.,LTD162.23%6 202
ZHEJIANG WINDEY CO.,LTD.296.19%3 474
XIANGTAN ELECTRIC MANUFACTURING CO. LTD.-28.74%2 699