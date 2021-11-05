Notification of Executive's transactions with Vestas shares

Back to news

Company Announcement: 18:47 • 05 Nov 2021

Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Aarhus, 5 November 2021

Company announcement no. 21/2021

In accordance with Article 19 (3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, Vestas Wind Systems A/S is required to disclose information regarding trading in Vestas Wind Systems A/S shares and securities by Executives and persons closely associated with an Executive.

The statement is based on a report which Vestas Wind Systems A/S has received from one of the Executives on 5 November 2021, see appendix.



Contact details

Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Denmark

Mathias Dalsten, Vice President

Investor Relations

Tel: +45 2829 5383

