Back to news
Company Announcement: 18:47 • 05 Nov 2021
Notification of Executive's transactions with Vestas shares
Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Aarhus, 5 November 2021
Company announcement no. 21/2021
In accordance with Article 19 (3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, Vestas Wind Systems A/S is required to disclose information regarding trading in Vestas Wind Systems A/S shares and securities by Executives and persons closely associated with an Executive.
The statement is based on a report which Vestas Wind Systems A/S has received from one of the Executives on 5 November 2021, see appendix.
Contact details
Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Denmark
Mathias Dalsten, Vice President
Investor Relations
Tel: +45 2829 5383
Disclaimer
Vestas Wind Systems A/S published this content on 05 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2021 18:58:03 UTC.